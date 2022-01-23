ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders backs Arizona Democrats' censure of Sinema

By Nick Niedzwiadek
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQz4c_0dtWVr2x00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's position on the filibuster has drawn widespread fire from Democrats nationally. | AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday blessed the Arizona Democratic Party’s censure of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she opposed a recent effort to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation.

Asked if he thought the rebuke Saturday from the state party’s executive board was appropriate, Sanders responded in the affirmative.

“Absolutely it was,” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sinema was one of two members of the Democratic caucus to vote against changing the Senate filibuster to create a carve-out to its supermajority requirement for voting rights bills. She and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted alongside all Senate Republicans to defeat the proposal.

Sanders said that the pair are effectively allowing the GOP to restrict voting access in a number of states across the country.

“It is so important that we protect American democracy,” Sanders said. “They undermined that effort. I think what the Arizona Democrats did was exactly right.”

Sanders echoed those comments almost verbatim on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“That was a terrible, terrible vote, and I think what the Arizona Democratic Party did was exactly right,” he said.

Sinema has said she supports the underlying voting rights legislation that was at issue, but has been adamant that she believed it would be ruinous to alter the filibuster in order to do pass such bills.

Her stance has drawn widespread fire from Democrats across the country, and has raised the prospect of a primary challenge as big-money donors have threatened to cut off their support to Sinema.

Though neither Sinema nor Manchin are up for reelection this cycle, Sanders signaled an interest in backing progressive-minded challengers.

“If there were strong candidates in those states who were prepared to stand up for working families, who understand that the Democratic Party has got to be the party of working people, taking on big money interests, if those candidates were there in Arizona and West Virginia, yes, I would be happy to support them,” he said.

Sanders’ volley was considerably stronger than Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who opted to sidestep a question about the censure by contrasting Democrats’ efforts to enhance voting rights against GOP opposition.

“What I hope your viewers get about what happened this last week in the Senate is that all 50 Democrats — including Senators Manchin and Sinema — voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act and for the Freedom to Vote Act, which would tackle this problem of voter suppression and voter subversion around the country,” Coons said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“And none of the 50 Republicans in the Senate joined us.”

Comments / 249

Big Mac Daddy
4d ago

Bernie is a sellout! Complete fraud! They want to do this to two people who disagree with their agenda and won't vote yes on it??? Doesn't sound like Democracy. Sounds like Communism.

Reply(16)
91
Eva Cook
5d ago

hang in there Sinema .nobody wants Sanders socialists takeover yeah he may have or convince a few followers to believe free this and that everything's free be good thing. but majority knows better and those feeling to get here once they do and find out what's going out their warning ppl. to fight against it while we can they didn't and now they know how bad it is and The U.S. is last hope of any kind of freedom and hope if it follows socialism freedoms gone forever and NWO takes over and it's not what they are being led to believe.

Reply(19)
66
Antony Nenni
4d ago

I think Bernie Sanders is a communist besides the fact he is an independent liberal aligned with the far left radicals. he and his group of left radicals need to be ignored, censured. the right radicals need the very same attention. Sinema and Manchin are responding to there base supporters and standing for what they along with a great majority of Americans want.Just more media fueled, liberal media. We are suppressing voter rights we are confirming their rights to vote legally.

Reply(9)
47
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A potential contender for the Supreme Court seat that President Joe Biden now has to fill is expected to appear next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge J. Michelle Childs has a supporter in the House — Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). SCOTUS tryout alert? The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a hearing on Tuesday for J. Michelle Childs' nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a Democratic aide. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Boston Globe

There’s a phrase for senators like Kyrsten Sinema

On a wide array of issues, Senator Kyrsten Sinema is as progressive as they come. The Arizona Democrat is a one-time Green Party activist who has been an ardent champion of LGBTQ rights, an unwavering supporter of abortion access, a proponent of stiffer gun control regulations, and a defender of affirmative action. Over the past year, her votes in the Senate have aligned with President Biden’s position 97.5 percent of the time. In fact, out of 41 major bills and nominations tallied by the website FiveThirtyEight, Sinema has voted with the president on all but one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

She wants to pass them ASAP.

Those areas include climate, housing, Pre-K and eldercare, she says. What happened: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is calling for Congress to pass portions of the shelved $1.7 trillion social spending package before the State of the Union address on March 1. scuttled the bill on Fox News to say he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats throw Manchin, Sinema under the bus and court electoral disaster

The Democratic Party establishment is none too happy with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Despite the fact that she votes for President Joe Biden’s agenda north of 95 percent of the time, her state party apparatchiks voted this past week to censure her. This for refusing, along with Sen. Joe Manchin, to go along with scuttling the legislative filibuster to pass the so-called "voting rights" bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

House Democrats introduce bill to rein in scam PACs

MALINOWSKI, PORTER TAKE AIM AT SCAM PACS: Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) have introduced legislation aimed at cracking down on so-called scam PACs, which steer donations from unwitting donors typically into the pockets of those running the fundraising operation rather than the candidates contributors think they’re supporting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Ap#The State Party#Cnn#Democratic#Republicans#Gop#American#Nbc
Fox News

Media lectures Democrats when they vote against Biden, praises Republicans when they vote against Trump

In past years, news anchors, reporters, commentators, and late-night hosts have unabashedly gushed over Republican senators who’ve broken ranks with their party, hailing them as "mavericks" and "heroes" for casting politics aside and voting with their "conscience." However, when Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., buck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's legal team is trying a new play to undercut the case: questioning the credibility of a federal prosecutor with a years-long history of donating to Democrats.

It comes as Fortenberry draws a GOP primary challenge. The backstory: Fortenberry is facing three felony charges of lying to the FBI during two interviews with authorities in 2019. The indictment emerged from a case against a prominent Nigerian-born billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, who made illegal campaign contributions to Fortenberry, among other candidates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

Democrats have had enough of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s obstruction

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is facing a series of rebukes from elected Democrats, progressive organizations, and members of her own state party after her refusal last week to support an exception to the filibuster to advance a major voting rights bill. Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), spurned a...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
10K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy