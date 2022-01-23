ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish man charged in shooting death of his wife

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A Spearfish man is accused in the shooting death of his wife early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Dreau Rogers, 33, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the killing of 43-year-old Destiny Rogers, Spearfish police said.

Police said Dreau Rogers is also charged with possession and ingestion of a controlled substance, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

Police responded to a 911 call seeking medical assistance at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, when police discovered that Destiny Rogers had suffered a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It’s not clear if Dreau Rogers has an attorney.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deputy fatally shoots man at auto store parking lot

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man at a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday night. The deputy arrived at the scene after someone called 911 to report a suspicious person parked outside an O’Reilly Auto Store. Within five minutes of the deputy’s arrival, shots were fired.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Man awaiting sentence in embezzlement case dies in jail

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — A man has died in a western Michigan jail days after pleading no contest in the theft of more than $900,000 from a school district where he worked. Brian Wheeler, 56, was pronounced dead Thursday night in the Ottawa County Jail in West Olive after deputies responded to a medical incident, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a release.
WEST OLIVE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spearfish, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Spearfish, SD
The Associated Press

2 children, 1 adult dead in Tennessee shooting; 1 wounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man and two children are dead and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Tennessee, police said. Detectives were investigating the “apparent murder/attempted murder/suicide case,” Metro Nashville Police tweeted Friday morning. News outlets reported the shootings happened at a residence in Goodlettsville.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Woman killed in house fire in north Alabama

CHEROKEE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in north Alabama that claimed a woman’s life. The fire began Thursday afternoon at a home in Cherokee, WHNT-TV reported. Barton Volunteer Fire Department officials say they had the fire under control in 40 minutes, but it took an...
CHEROKEE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destiny Rogers
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

736K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy