Police arrest man after fatal shooting in Bellevue

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman died at a hospital after she was shot multiple times at a home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

KETV reports that police said the shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at a home near 22nd and Jefferson streets.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her name was not immediately released.

Bellevue Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested after the shooting on several charges including second-degree murder.

