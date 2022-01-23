ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Application period opens for New Hampshire fraud victims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Victims of what authorities have called the largest financial crime in New Hampshire history can now apply for compensation from a $10 million fund.

Lawmakers created the fund as part of the state budget approved in June. It seeks to compensate victims of Financial Resources Mortgage, a Meredith company that swindled more than 250 investors out of at least $33 million.

The company’s abrupt shutdown in 2009 spawned criminal charges, the resignation of two state agency heads, and investigations at both the state and federal level. The company’s president was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail and wire fraud.

While some lawmakers argued the victims had mostly themselves to blame, others felt compensation was appropriate due the state’s regulatory failures.

