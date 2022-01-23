1 dead, 3 hurt when SUV rear-ends tow truck stopped on I-94

TOWER CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old Bismarck woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in collided with an unoccupied tow truck that was stopped in the right lane on Interstate 94.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Saturday near Tower City. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the tow truck experienced a mechanical issue and was stopped on the highway. The tow truck driver called to have his vehicle towed and received a ride from the scene, the patrol said.

A westbound GMC Yukon rear-ended the tow truck and both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The woman passenger who was seated in the front was pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man who was driving and two juvenile passengers were transported to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.