Television: Thankfully, we can still enjoy Jim Gardner at 6 p.m.

By Neal Zoren
Daily Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Gardner is still enjoying himself as anchor of “Action News’s” 6 p.m. newscast on Channel 6. As I look forward to watching his patented style for a last year, it strikes me that just as Betty White personified the history of commercial television, Jim Gardner’s career covers significant parts of...

CBS Pittsburgh

Showtime Cancels Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘American Rust’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “American Rust,” the show filmed in western Pennsylvania and starring Jeff Daniels, is coming to an end after just one season. Showtime confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it won’t be ordering a second season of the show. “American Rust” was set in western Pennsylvania and filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September. “We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in an emailed statement to the Post-Gazette. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Set in “an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town,” Showtime says the show follows Daniels’ “complicated and compromised” police chief who has to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney, is accused of murder. It may not be entirely over for “American Rust.” The production company has started to talk about finding the show a new home, Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer told the Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

John Stamos reflected on his final meeting with Bob Saget, who was found dead Jan. 9 at 65, in a tribute to his longtime friend and Full House co-star. In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalls some of the duo’s earliest and last interactions, noting they had a rocky beginning on Full House due to their opposing approaches to work. While remembering a video of the sitcom cast’s final bows, a moment in which Saget hugged and kissed Stamos, the actor admitted at the time that, “I don’t know how close I was to him at the end there....
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Is Preempted for Two Weeks

Brace yourselves for some major cliffhangers coming up as DAYS OF OUR LIVES is preempted for the 2022 Winter Olympics! Once again, NBC will be airing daily coverage of the international sporting event, and that will impact its regularly scheduled programming in both primetime and daytime for two weeks. This...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
The Independent

Howie Mandel urges pal Jay Leno to air 'Late Night' laundry

Howie Mandel has a bone to pick with his longtime friend Jay Leno On the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” he tells Leno he should have publicly defended himself in the “Tonight Show" rivalries of decades past, when Leno and David Letterman and then Leno and Conan O'Brien tussled over the plum job of host.“This is what bothers me about you, you didn’t change the narrative” and were painted as the bad guy, Mandel said on Tuesday’s Apple podcast. “The vitriol that people were attaching you with, and people that we both know.”Leno, who hosted “Tonight” for a combined...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DGA Awards: ‘Succession’ Dominates Drama Series Nominees; ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘The Rescue’ Up for Documentary Prize

The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for its 2022 awards in the TV, commercial and documentary categories. HBO’s Succession swept the drama race, earning all five slots in the dramatic series category. HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus received one nomination each in the comedic series category, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earning three nominations for its second season. The limited series category was more varied, with Hulu’s Dopesick earning two nominations and Amazon’s Underground Railroad, HBO’s Mare of Easttown and HBO’s Station Eleven earning one nomination each. In those top TV categories, the DGA favored series...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Returning to Carnegie Hall For “Unified” 2022 Upfront

The 2022 upfronts are beginning to take shape. On Wednesday, ViacomCBS president and chief advertising revenue officer Jo Ann Ross confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the company will return to Carnegie Hall in midtown Manhattan for the company’s upfront presentation on May 18. “We’re thrilled to return to the iconic stage at Carnegie Hall this year and spotlight the power of ViacomCBS in what will surely be a show-stopping event,” Ross said. “We look forward to delivering an entertaining and informative presentation that addresses the dynamic needs of our clients, which is absolutely critical as the marketplace continues to transform at...
BUSINESS
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/28)

WWE will present the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble later tonight from the TMobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The following lineup has been announced- -Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin. -Seth Rollins to appear. It’s also expected that the final angles for the...
WWE
Daily Local News

Landenberg teen pursues music dream

NEW GARDEN — Music inspires. David Lemper, 18, was born in Philadelphia. In 2014 his family moved to Landenberg in New Garden Township where David, and his brother Paul, 16, were enrolled in the Kennett Area School District. David performed with the Kennett High School Band for three years.
LANDENBERG, PA

