Albuquerque, NM

2 homicides occur within hours of each other in Albuquerque

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police continue to investigate two homicides that occurred within hours of each other in Albuquerque.

The first was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the southeast portion of the city where a woman was found dead in an apartment, according to police.

Hours later, police said a man was found dead inside a home after reports of a shooting.

Police have not said of the two cases are related and there was no immediate word about any possible suspects.

The names of the man and woman killed haven’t been released yet by police.

Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
