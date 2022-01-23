ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine to use $225M to fix hundreds of bridges needing work

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is set to receive $225 million from the federal government over the next five years to fix bridges around the state.

The state has more than 300 bridges that are in poor condition, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said. The money from the Federal Highway Administration will help improve those as well as more than 1,400 others that are in fair condition, she said.

The money is part of $26.5 billion the highway administration is providing around the country. Maine will receive $45 million during the 2022 fiscal year.

The money “will help address Maine’s substantial backlog of deteriorated bridges, preserve and create jobs, and benefit families and businesses across our state,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

