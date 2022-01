STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nancy Nix and Carolyn Aston-Reese have always shared a very personal connection with the residents of Staten Island. As owners of Wicked Stitches Gifts in West Brighton (a shop that is locally cherished for its unique embroidery services), the two have spent the past nine years monogramming blankets, pillows, sweatshirts, towels and more, adding a very tailored touch to some of life’s sweetest moments. So when the building that housed their shop on was devastated by fire in October, both the community and Wicked Stitches’ owners were crushed.

