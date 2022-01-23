ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wells Adams Jokes Sarah Hyland’s ‘Modern Family’ Costars Will Give Better Wedding Gifts Than ‘Bachelor’ Friends

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

One way or another, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to make it down the aisle in 2022 — and receive gifts off their registry from their A-list friends.

“Third time’s a charm,” the 37-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star during a joint interview with Ben Higgins ahead of their participation in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “We had to postpone two years in a row because of this pandemic. So I think we’re hoping [this year it’s] going to happen. And I think I’ve told you this before, if it doesn’t, then we’re getting a limo and it’s some bad suits and we’re going to Vegas and we’re just knocking this thing out cause eventually, we need to get married.”

Adams and Hyland, 31, started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49b6Me_0dtWVAX400
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“We were doing the math and we’ve been engaged longer than we were dating. That’s not good, but it feels like we’re married,” he continued. “I mean, we bought a house together, we have two dogs together. At this point we just want to have the big celebration for all of our rich friends to give us amazing gifts because I need a Le Creuset, I need a stand mixer for all the things I’m going to cook, and we don’t have that yet. So the heads of ABC and Disney, we need you to get in that registry soon!”

The former radio host and Higgins, who tied the knot in November 2021, went on to joke that Adams and Hyland will get better gifts from her Modern Family costars than members of Bachelor Nation.

“We don’t offer a lot, let’s be honest. We’re going from the Target,” Higgins quipped. “We’re going on the other side. And those other alums can go, you know, for the new car.”

Adams added, “Ty Burnell and Julie Bowen, those are the people that are really gonna give the good gifts. I’m not sure if Ben’s hooking it up with was some amazing stand mixer.”

“I do love Wells,” Higgins clarified. “I care about him.”

The Bachelorette season 12 alum noted that if Higgins does “well” in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, he will have “some extra spending cash” for his gift. Adams added that he “learned a lot” from attending the season 20 Bachelor’s nuptials to Jessica Clarke last year.

“I’m gonna implement some of the things that we’ve found at his beautiful wedding into ours,” he told Us. “I was an usher and I ‘ushed’ the hell out of that wedding guys. Listen — you guys think I’m a good bartender? You’ve never seen me ‘ush’ before. But as an usher, I got a little goodie bag and Ben gave all of us underwear with his face on it and made us all wear [them] that day. … So [now] my face is gonna be on [Ben’s] junk on our wedding night.”

The two reality stars also brought the now-infamous underwear to the Orlando, Florida, golf tournament, which they are playing at in support of the LPGA.

“It’s the best women golfers in the world. Last year, they had to win a tournament to get into this one,” Wells told Us. “With a bunch of celebrities who are terrible at golf, and we’re all gonna go play golf together on the Golf Channel and on NBC. … It’s kind of a bummer to know that these amazing athletes on the LPGA, like, if they win a tournament, it’s not as much as the guys do and that doesn’t seem fair because they are so freaking good at this game. And so I think that’s kind of the idea of why we are here to get more eyes on the sport. … It’s insane how good these women are at golf.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Derek Peth Marries Saffron Vadher

He put a ring on it! Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and model Saffron Vadher are officially married. The newlyweds made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, revealing they tied the knot on Jan. 14. "Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021," he captioned his post on Instagram. In the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Hyland on the New Vitamin-Infused Treats That Have Sweetened Up Her Health Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Hollywood is no stranger to vitamin and beauty injections, but Sarah Hyland is introducing a sweeter way to top up B12 and skin-boosting supplements — a welcome treat for those looking to kick off a new year of wellness. The Modern Family star is building her business résumé as the new creative director of Sourse, the vitamin-infused snack brand that launched...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sea Coast Echo

Wells Adams jokes about eloping with Sarah Hyland due to COVID-19

Wells Adams has joked he and Sarah Hyland will elope if their wedding plans are disrupted once again. The former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant and the ‘Modern Family’ star’s have shelved their plans to tie the knot for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic but if anything "crazy" happens to affect their big day again this year, they'll simply head to Las Vegas and have a very different ceremony instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk’s Son Gates’ Baby Album

Raven Gates’ little guy! The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, became parents in January 2022 and have been showing off son Gates ever since. “Little man made it,” the California native, 31, told his Instagram followers on January 18. “Had an emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well. Born at 3:33 a.m.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Jessica Clarke
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Wells Adams
Person
Sarah Hyland
Byrdie

Sarah Hyland's High-Low Routine Includes Vitamin D, Chocolate, and Aquaphor

Sarah Hyland is someone with whom you could easily spend hours on end. The actress seems like she'd be down for everything from diving into intimate stories, sharing beauty secrets, and generally chatting openly and honestly. In short, she's precisely how she presents on social media: unequivocally, transparently herself. She'll tell you exactly how she's feeling and which products she's loving (or hating) on a day-to-day basis. She's basically America's big sister.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Modern Family#Lpga#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Target
UPI News

Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates gives birth to baby boy

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are celebrating the birth of their first child. Gates, 30, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday after undergoing an emergency C-section. Gottschalk shared the news on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his son's footprints. "Little man...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Annie Worries Her Brother Has Changed in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky may have taken on more than they anticipated when it comes to their plan to move Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber from Thailand over to the U.S. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie worries her brother is not the same person she once knew when his unenthusiastic greeting starts to get to her.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

These ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies Will Melt Your Heart

Bachelor Nation baby boom! The ABC franchise and its resulting couples have produced their fair share of adorable babies over the years, from Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici to Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum. The insurance broker met and fell in love with Giudici while starring on season 17 of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Bachelor’ contestant reveals spoiler: ‘Go f–k yourself, Clayton Echard’

A contestant from the latest season of “The Bachelor” posted a spoiler for next week’s episode and went off on lead Clayton Echard in newly surfaced videos. “You were going to give [Salley Carson] a rose even though she was engaged last week. Meanwhile, I f–ked someone a few months ago and I got sent home,” Cassidy Timbrooks, who was still on the show as of Monday, bluntly said in an Instagram Story video addressing Echard.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

78K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy