The Town Crier: Life with kitty

Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65.
Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month.
Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the beloved holiday staples A Charlie Brown Christmas (in 1965) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (in 1966). He also voiced the character in other CBS primetime shorts, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars! (1966), You’re in Love, Charlie Brown (1967) and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968), as well as...
