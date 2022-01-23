ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Town Crier: Life with kitty

By Daily Citizen-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got a kitten. We’re mainly dog people. We’ve had a couple of cats before, but this one is different. Who would have thought a little two-pound ball of fur could make life so crazy?. If you’ve had kids, think back to when that child just turned...

dailycitizen.news

Humane Society volunteers rescue canine 'Thelma and Louise' after epic journey

"Thelma and Louise," of the canine variety, might have just well met their match. Until beagle-mix lookalikes Asher and her daughter Opal were adopted on New Year’s Day, the pair had spent 547 consecutive days living in the canine wing of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. For much of that time, Opal’s twin sister, recently adopted and renamed Kirby, shared a spacious kennel, and all three were well taken care of by the no-kill shelter’s staff and some of its 120 volunteers.
DALTON, GA
97.5 WOKQ

March Meowness Is On to Help Maine Kitty Shelter

Get your cat registered for the 4th Annual March Meowness to benefit HART. HART stands for Homeless Animal Rescue Team. It's a shelter and adoption center in Cumberland for cats. They take care of cats and kittens that have been surrendered, abandoned, injured, or abused. Then they find the cats or kittens people in good homes that can adopt them. HART is run by volunteers and they take no public funds. It is through the generosity of people and businesses that they are able to operate.
ANIMALS
Rutland Herald

Don't let kitty turn into a fat cat

I am going to be honest, to start, fat cats are adorable. With their tiny round heads sprouting off a fat body there is not much more endearing. The bad news is that this excessive overweight cat cuteness combined with an inability to just “walk them more” tends to lead to overweight cats. While I certainly appreciate their cuteness, overweight cats have a lot more issues. I will talk about some of these and why it is worth sacrificing a little bit of extra cute for their health.
WEIGHT LOSS
wcti12.com

Mellow kitty looking for a warm lap and lots of pets

NEW BERN, Craven County — A mellow kitty is looking for a forever home and someone with a warm lap who loves to give pets. Cheeto is a 3-year-old male neutered cat. Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center Manager Duane Bremiller said Cheeto is pretty laid back. “If you're looking...
NEW BERN, NC
chesterfieldobserver.com

Kitty cats in love

Bella has a boyfriend! He’s a stunning long-haired, white/buff-colored cat who visits Bella regularly. They commune on either sides of the porch screen – never speaking, just staring. A part of me wants to put the word “longingly” after “staring” but that would be a little presumptuous. Part of this relationship thing will never happen since the responsible owners of these two cats have made sure they won’t be having any offspring. Bella is only 10 months old. I have no idea how old that is in cat years, but she’s too easily distracted for a real relationship.
PETS
theleadernews.com

Catnip-obsessed kitties and the humans who love them

Oh, catnip – that deliciously weird herb that makes cats act super bizarre and crazy! It’s no secret that cats love catnip and it can even make the most intense kitty chill like no other. But, what is catnip and is there any reason to limit your cat’s exposure to the stuff?
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Story of Mulligan – The California Golf Course Kitty

In January of 2012 I received a call from my golf buddy, Eileen, about a cat that had been hanging out at a par 3 at the San Ramon Golf Course for several months. Her Husband, Gordie, had been driving 25 minutes to the course every morning for several months at first light to feed the cat and pet him. The cat would follow him to his car every day wanting to go home with him. A coyote had been spotted at the course so Gordie brought him home, but they could not keep him because they already had an elderly cat who would not take kindly to a stranger.
ANIMALS
homecrux.com

Wall-Mounted Cat Bed Blends With Your Interior and Kitty’s Playfulness

Owning a dog is completely gratifying. You get licked, loved, and loads of loyalty from your canine companions. But in case of cats, the tables turn and you are the one who gets friend-zoned here. It’s a little difficult to decode your feline behavior. They might be connoisseurs of comfort, but they demand a lot of grooming, attention, and simultaneously some personal space as well. If you are living in an apartment where space comes at a premium and worrying about where to house your cat, take a chill pill because MYZOO is at your service with their latest wall-mounted cat bed.
PETS
alextimes.com

Town crier appears on Alexandria Times podcast

Hear ye! Hear ye! Ben Fiore-Walker stopped by Speak Easy to chat with Alexandria Times Editor Cody Mello-Klein about his decade-long stint as the city’s town crier. Fiore-Walker talked about what prompted him to throw his literal hat in the ring for the position, the psychological exercise of donning his Colonial garb, the power of having a Black town crier and the value of his role in 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts Cartoons, Dead at 65

Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65. Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month. Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the beloved holiday staples A Charlie Brown Christmas (in 1965) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (in 1966). He also voiced the character in other CBS primetime shorts, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars! (1966), You’re in Love, Charlie Brown (1967) and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968), as well as...
CELEBRITIES
News Channel 25

Local veterinarian steps up to help stray kitty

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Stepping up to help is the Brazos valley way, no matter how big, or small the cause someone's there in times of need. One stray kitty is experiencing what this means, now in the care of the Aggieland Humane Society is receiving a second chance at life.
PETS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Hello Kitty Loungefly Purse Available at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new snack-inspired Hello Kitty purse by Loungefly is now available in the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. Hello Kitty Loungefly Purse – $79. The bag is white with light blue handles. The pattern...
SHOPPING
la-story.com

Pixi Beauty Launches a Gorgeous”Hello Kitty” Collection!

Pixi Beauty has created an amazing HELLO KITTY collection!. Don’t miss this great array of products from Pixi Beauty. I have known, bought, and used lots of Pixi Beauty products. The products are affordable and they deliver the color and/or texture you want!. Stevie Wilson. LA-Story.com. DEALS and STEALS...
MAKEUP

