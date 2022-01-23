ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Georgia county nixes plan to end marijuana testing of job applicants

By Associated Press
WTGS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ga. — Commissioners in a suburban Atlanta county are rebuffing an official's proposal to drop marijuana testing for some job applicants. DeKalb County...

fox28media.com

Comments / 70

Mustang America
4d ago

I'd rather work around someone that some a big one the night before and came to work and worked their butt off and productive with a good attitude than some of these drugs people are taking for mental issues legally.

The Queen Bitch
4d ago

actually that depends nice CBD products are not regulated by the FDA therefore they should not turn up positive for a drug test but there are products that are out on the market that are over the 3% regulated THC percentage that can turn up on positive on a drug test depending on what product you have I don't see what the big deal is in marijuana it shouldn't be listed as a gateway drug

Vanessa Gamez
4d ago

well our job doesn't care bc pot stays in ur system so long... they don't even test for it. but if ur caught looking like u r high on the job they will

