Public Safety

Texas Deputy, Veteran Training Officer fatally shot during traffic stop; Manhunt Underway

By The Associated Press, WBFF Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — A driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early Sunday morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the slain deputy as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, at a news...

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
Lake Worth Police Chief Says Officer Sued For Excessive Force, Also Fatally Shot Armed Man During Traffic Stop

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said Tuesday, Jan. 25 the same officer who was sued Monday for excessive force after striking a man with his SUV in Nov. 2020, also shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop in Sept. 2021. “As soon as i learned that the connection had been made in the public eye, I immediately went to my team as asked for the press conference because I believe our community deserves to hear that from me,” Chief Manoushagian said. Then-Officer Jonathan Granado, who resigned in November 2021, initiated a traffic stop...
Cook County Sheriff's Officer Fires Shots During Attempted Traffic Stop: Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Sheriff’s officer fired his weapon during an attempt to stop a vehicle in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pine, Cook County Sheriff’s officers attempted to curb the vehicle in an alley. There was a secondary patrol unit for assistance as well.
Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
Passenger fatally shot on Amtrak train, search underway for suspect

Passengers heard gunfire, but did not immediately know someone had been shot. An assailant in the fatal shooting of a passenger on an Amtrak train in Missouri remained on the run Sunday as investigators worked to determine why the train traveled for miles before any passengers or crew members reported it, authorities said.
Oregon deputy fatally shot suspect during a pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a suspect during a pursuit which left Interstate 205 in Portland, Oregon, closed for about six hours. KOIN reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the chase Thursday night and called Portland police for assistance. The pursuit led officers northbound on I-205 and ended after the suspect’s car crashed.
