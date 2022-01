Over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills found out the hard way at how idiotic the NFL’s overtime rules are, much like the Atlanta Falcons found out during Super Bowl 51. The NFL’s overtime essentially is reliant on a coin toss if you have two elite offenses going against each other, there is no other way to put it. Elite offenses usually get the best of elite defenses, therefore the NFL must change their overtime rules.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO