All-time classics off 'Bat Out of Hell,' 'Rocky Horror' and more. One of rock’s unlikeliest superstars, Meat Loaf died at 74 on Thursday (Jan. 20), leaving behind an indelible legacy that touched on everything from Fight Club to the Billboard Hot 100 to a karaoke bar near you on damn near any given night. A mighty rock vocalist who subscribed to the theory that more is, in fact, more, Meat Loaf first made his mark as the ill-fated bad boy in The Rocky Horror Picture Show before recording the blockbuster Bat Out of Hell album, a team-up with lyricist Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren that elevated him into the pantheon of arena rock greats.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO