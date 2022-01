The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed they are monitoring a new version of Covid named 'stealth Omicron' after the BA.2 sub-variant was detected in the UK.The UKHSA said the variant is "under investigation", meaning it is currently one level below "a variant of concern." The 'stealth' nickname originates from one of the key differences from the original Omicron. While Omicron was easy to track due to the deletion of a spike gene – making it stand out on PCR tests – the new strain is more difficult as it does not have this feature. Here's everything we know...

