Solving a crystal's structure when you've only got powder

The search for life on Venus has a fascinating history. Carl Sagan famously and sarcastically said there were obviously dinosaurs there since a thick haze we couldn't see through covered the surface. More recently, evidence has pointed to a more nuanced idea of how life could evolve on our sister planet. A recent announcement of phosphine in the Venusian atmosphere caused quite a stir in the research community and numerous denials from other research groups. But science moves on, and now, some of the researchers involved in the phosphine finding have come up with a series of small missions that will help settle the question more thoroughly—by directly sampling Venus' atmosphere for the first time in almost 40 years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO