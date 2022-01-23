Solving a crystal's structure when you've only got powder

In recent years, various synthetic chemical approaches have been investigated using polycyclic aromatic compounds (PAHs) as "nanographene with precise molecular structure and high purity." If it becomes possible to construct structurally controlled 3D assemblies and spaces from this 2D nano-sized graphene, new materials with unique structural properties can be created. A research group at Ehime University has been studying the synthesis and physical properties of hexapyrrolohexaazacoronene (HPHAC), a nitrogen-containing PAH, using pyrroles. HPHACs, which are composed of electron-rich pyrroles, are easily oxidized and their two-electron oxidized forms exhibit global aromaticity. However, the only reported studies on HPHACs have been on the synthesis of monomers, including analogs, and the elucidation of their structure-property relationships. No studies have been conducted on the synthesis of dimers toward structurally controlled 3D structures.
