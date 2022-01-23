ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Solving a crystal's structure when you've only got powder

By University of Connecticut
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystals reveal the hidden geometry of molecules to the naked eye. Scientists use crystals to figure out the atomic structure of new materials, but many can't be grown large enough. Now, a team of researchers report a new technique in the January 19 issue of Nature that can discover the crystalline...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Mysterious energy source unlike anything astronomers have seen before

A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour, and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen before. The team that discovered it think it could be a neutron star or a white dwarf—collapsed cores of stars—with...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Phys.org

Fish bones and water lilies help pin down the month the dinosaurs died

The dinosaurs were killed by a meteorite impact on the Earth some 66 million years ago in what has become known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. At what time of the year this occurred has long generated debate among paleontology enthusiasts. A recent study published in Nature builds on earlier...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

What makes cobalt essential to life?

Cobalt sits in the center of the corrin ring of vitamin B12 and the important cobalamins we derive from it. Perhaps surprisingly, only two of our enzymes bother to use these painfully constructed and meticulously channeled cofactors. Why do our cells go to such great lengths to get a little bit of the cobalt magic, and what catalytic properties might make it so special?
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Nearly 1,000 mysterious strands revealed in Milky Way's center

An unprecedented new telescope image of the Milky Way galaxy's turbulent center has revealed nearly 1,000 mysterious strands, inexplicably dangling in space. Stretching up to 150 light years long, the one-dimensional strands (or filaments) are found in pairs and clusters, often stacked equally spaced, side by side like strings on a harp. Using observations at radio wavelengths, Northwestern University's Farhad Yusef-Zadeh discovered the highly organized, magnetic filaments in the early 1980s. The mystifying filaments, he found, comprise cosmic ray electrons gyrating the magnetic field at close to the speed of light. But their origin has remained an unsolved mystery ever since.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalind Franklin
Phys.org

Structured thermal armor achieves liquid cooling above 1,000°C and solves challenge presented by Leidenfrost effect

A research team led by scientists from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has recently designed a structured thermal armor (STA) that achieves efficient liquid cooling even over 1,000°C, fundamentally solving a 266-year-old challenge presented by the Leidenfrost effect. This breakthrough can be applied in aero and space engines, as well as improve the safety and reliability of next-generation nuclear reactors.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dissociation mechanism of oxygen molecules on a silver surface unveiled

The intricacies of how a molecule of oxygen (O2) on a silver surface separates into two oxygen atoms have been determined by RIKEN chemists. This knowledge will help scientists to optimize industrially important reactions. Many industrial processes use silver surfaces to catalyze the breakup of oxygen molecules into their constituent...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Using ice to boil water: Researcher makes heat transfer discovery that expands on 18th century principle

Associate Professor Jonathan Boreyko and graduate fellow Mojtaba Edalatpour have made a discovery about the properties of water that could provide an exciting addendum to a phenomenon established over two centuries ago. The discovery also holds interesting possibilities for cooling devices and processes in industrial applications using only the basic properties of water. Their work was published on Jan. 21 in the journal Physical Review Fluids.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ancient ice reveals mysterious solar storm

Through analyzes of ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica, a research team led by Lund University in Sweden has found evidence of an extreme solar storm that occurred about 9,200 years ago. What puzzles the researchers is that the storm took place during one of the sun's more quiet phases—during which it is generally believed our planet is less exposed to such events.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crystals#Light Source#Nature#Uconn
Phys.org

Vibrating atoms make robust qubits, physicists find

MIT physicists have discovered a new quantum bit, or "qubit," in the form of vibrating pairs of atoms known as fermions. They found that when pairs of fermions are chilled and trapped in an optical lattice, the particles can exist simultaneously in two states—a weird quantum phenomenon known as superposition. In this case, the atoms held a superposition of two vibrational states, in which the pair wobbled against each other while also swinging in sync, at the same time.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New atom-level insight into drug-target residence time

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Tübingen helps to explain what defines how long a drug molecule stays bound to its target. When a drug molecule binds to its target protein, it stays bound for some time before eventually unbinding the target. The actual time how long a drug molecule resides bound to its target varies among compounds. The lifetime of the drug-target complex may play a crucial role in drug efficacy, as a long target residence time can, in some cases, be important for drug efficacy. Therefore, understanding its underlying causes enables more rational drug design.
CANCER
Phys.org

Parasite could help to explain the origin of animal multicellularity

Researchers from the UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country and CEFAS have discovered a parasite present in seawater and which belongs to a primitive lineage; they have named it Txikispora philomaios. This organism will help to explain how multicellularity developed in animals. Phylogenetic and phylogenomic studies using DNA from this parasite are helping to understand the evolutionary changes and adaptations that enabled the difficult transition to take place from microscopic unicellular organisms to multicellular animals and fungi.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Synthesis and properties of wing-shaped nanographene

In recent years, various synthetic chemical approaches have been investigated using polycyclic aromatic compounds (PAHs) as "nanographene with precise molecular structure and high purity." If it becomes possible to construct structurally controlled 3D assemblies and spaces from this 2D nano-sized graphene, new materials with unique structural properties can be created. A research group at Ehime University has been studying the synthesis and physical properties of hexapyrrolohexaazacoronene (HPHAC), a nitrogen-containing PAH, using pyrroles. HPHACs, which are composed of electron-rich pyrroles, are easily oxidized and their two-electron oxidized forms exhibit global aromaticity. However, the only reported studies on HPHACs have been on the synthesis of monomers, including analogs, and the elucidation of their structure-property relationships. No studies have been conducted on the synthesis of dimers toward structurally controlled 3D structures.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

A private mission to scan the cloud tops of Venus for evidence of life

The search for life on Venus has a fascinating history. Carl Sagan famously and sarcastically said there were obviously dinosaurs there since a thick haze we couldn't see through covered the surface. More recently, evidence has pointed to a more nuanced idea of how life could evolve on our sister planet. A recent announcement of phosphine in the Venusian atmosphere caused quite a stir in the research community and numerous denials from other research groups. But science moves on, and now, some of the researchers involved in the phosphine finding have come up with a series of small missions that will help settle the question more thoroughly—by directly sampling Venus' atmosphere for the first time in almost 40 years.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers reveal source of enriched mid-ocean ridge basalt

Combinations of stable molybdenum (Mo) isotopes and radiogenic isotopes have great potential for researchers studying mantle heterogeneities, especially those with subduction-related processes. However, the current Mo isotope database for mid-ocean ridge basalts (MORB) is very small and the possible effects of magma generation and evolution on Mo isotopes remain debated.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy