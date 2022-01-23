ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

A former Hollywood ad producer who now lives on Airbnb shares her top tips for long-term travel and nomadic living

By Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XibwK_0dtWTb6900
Denise Netzley embracing nomadic living.

Denise Netzley

  • Airbnb is seeing users book longer stays, with 20% of nights booked for a month or more.
  • One long-term traveller told Insider she has been living on Airbnb for the past six months.
  • Although she's funding the trip with an inheritance, her monthly costs are comparable to her former rent.

The decision came — as life-changing ones tend to do — in the middle of the night.

It was January of last year and Denise Netzley said she had been thinking for several weeks about moving out of her apartment in Los Angeles and living for the foreseeable future on Airbnb.

"I woke up," she told Insider, "and I was just like, 'Yeah, I'm doing this, 100% I'm doing this.'"

The following morning she started getting rid of what belongings she could, moved the rest into storage, and made reservations on Airbnb.

At 59 years old, Netzley had some savings from a career producing ads for Hollywood films, followed by a personal assistant business that was winding down. She also received an inheritance following the death of her father three years ago, which she said made the whole plan possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QUYH_0dtWTb6900
Denise Netzley

Denise Netzley

In becoming a full-time Airbnb guest, Netzley was joining a growing set of power users who are booking longer and longer reservations on the platform.

Company data show that roughly a fifth of nights booked were for stays longer than a month , CEO Brian Chesky said in a recent Twitter thread in which he announced that he too is now " living on Airbnb. "

The first reservation Netzley made was the one where she's currently living — in her father's birthplace of Kansas City, Missouri. From there she worked backwards, filling in the months with stays in Mexico and South Africa.

In making the reservations, Netzley discovered by accident that some hosts offer discounts ranging from 15% to 50% when a reservation passes a certain length.

In May of last year, Netzley handed over the keys to her LA apartment and departed for a six-week stay in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

"The first few days there I was completely overwhelmed, a fish out of water," she said. "But after the first week I got the lay of the land and I got comfortable enough to rent a car and start taking these day trips to different places, like Tulum."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd2Kl_0dtWTb6900
Denise Netzley in South Africa.

Denise Netzley

Netzley's advice to similarly out-of-water fish is simple: "Sit at the bar in any restaurant when you go, people are going to be more inclined to be conversational. The bartender is going to help make connections. I just always sit at the bar almost anywhere I go."

She spent August in a Kansas City neighborhood that she was considering to live post-travel before jetting off to Cape Town where a condo in a ten-unit building became her two-month base-camp for shorter jaunts around Africa.

"I found that I like having a home base," she said. "I just love the idea that I didn't have to schlep everything. I could just take a small bag and leave my stuff."

Netzley added that she was able to get by with bringing about half the amount of stuff to Africa that she had brought with her to Mexico.

And although she wasn't keeping a close eye on her budget, the purchasing power of the US dollar overseas meant that she was effectively living at a similar or lower monthly cost to what she would have paid in rent and expenses had she simply stayed in LA.

On her way back to the US in December, she passed through Uganda and went on a gorilla trek that she said was the "absolute pinnacle" of the six-month journey.

Now back in Kansas City at the same Airbnb host she stayed with in August, Netzley says she's "at a crossroads" trying to determine how she can continue to support her future travels, including launching a new business idea.

Before she had set out in the first place, she had decided not to become attached to the inheritance money from her father, and now she's determined not to let this new business take over too much of her life.

"I've discovered in this travel — and in this year — that there's so much joy out there," Netzley said." I would never give up that for money, ever."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Us Dollar#Nomadic#Hollywood#Twitter
The Independent

Pub criticised for ‘sexist’ note asking women to give male partners permission to watch Six Nations

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Los Angeles Daily News

Hollywood producer who scammed $30 million pleads guilty

Hollywood producer William Sadleir will have to give up his 10,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion and other assets after admitting to scamming a BlackRock Inc. trust out of more than $30 million it had invested in his business. The 67-year-old Sadleir pleaded guilty in New York on Wednesday to two counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Paris Hilton Reacts to Accidentally Wearing 2 Different Heels on TheTonight Show

Paris Hilton is laughing at a recent fashion faux pas. Earlier this week, Hilton, 40, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she accidentally wore two different heels. The fashion mishap was first pointed out on TikTok by The Tonight Show's official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song "Oh No."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Village Voice

5 Pro Tips by Mitchell Patrick Hennessey to Help You Live Life on Your Terms in 2022

Living life on our own terms is a dream that many of us harbor but only a few manage to accomplish. Whether it means the yearning to do something you love on the creative side of things or achieve the seemingly impossible in financial terms, this dream holds different meanings for each of us. And yet, the ways to accomplish it are pretty similar for everyone.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy