Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

METAIRIE, La. - After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms.The Saints’ longtime coach informed the organization of his retirement Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report, ending the longest and most successful run by a coach in franchise history. The final act of this Saints career was guiding a short-handed team to a 30-9 win against the rival Atlanta Falcons in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale. It was his 161st win as the Saints head coach, 68 more than Jim Mora, the Saints second-winningest coach.It is not yet clear what the future has in store for the 58-year-old Payton, though he has been rumored to be a top target for a lucrative on-screen position with one of the major broadcasting networks.Read more from our media partner The New Orleans Advocate

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO