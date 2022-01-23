ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

By Ken Daley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we go again. After an exhausting slog through a 9-8 season in which four different starting quarterbacks saw action, Saints coach Sean Payton set social media ablaze with speculation that he might be finished in New Orleans, apparently because he wasn’t returning messages last week while...

Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Coach Sean Payton's Son Says Goodbye To Saints

FRISCO - Sean Payton has much to be thankful for when reflecting back on his time in New Orleans and the time he spent with the Saints organization. During his tenure, Payton led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, seven NFC South titles, and nine playoff appearances. Multiple...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His True Feelings On Packers Job

During his retirement press conference on Tuesday, Sean Payton revealed he was one of two finalists for the Green Bay Packers‘ head coach position in 2006. The Packers, of course, went with Mike McCarthy because of his familiarity within the Packers’ organization. When Payton found out the news, he was furious.
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Shares Encouraging News For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers are over the projected salary cap for 2022, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t think that means they have to gut their roster. The team wants Aaron Rodgers back, and Rodgers has already made it clear he does not want to return to a rebuild. Therefore, it would behoove the Packers to keep as much of their core intact as possible.
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, leaving a monumental legacy behind him

METAIRIE, La. - After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms.The Saints’ longtime coach informed the organization of his retirement Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report, ending the longest and most successful run by a coach in franchise history. The final act of this Saints career was guiding a short-handed team to a 30-9 win against the rival Atlanta Falcons in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale. It was his 161st win as the Saints head coach, 68 more than Jim Mora, the Saints second-winningest coach.It is not yet clear what the future has in store for the 58-year-old Payton, though he has been rumored to be a top target for a lucrative on-screen position with one of the major broadcasting networks.Read more from our media partner The New Orleans Advocate
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Cowboys Speculation

After a few days of rampant speculation regarding Sean Payton’s future with the New Orleans Saints, a bombshell dropped on Tuesday afternoon. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 58-year-old has informed that organization that he is stepping away in 2022. Further information from Saints insider Nick Underhill...
NFL
fox8live.com

Pierre Thomas weighs in on Sean Payton’s retirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints Hall of Fame running back Pierre Thomas was thinking the same thing that a lot of local fans were when the news broke that Sean Payton was stepping down as head coach. “I couldn’t believe it,” says Thomas. “I’m still in a little bit of...
NFL
