Going into his senior season, men’s basketball co-captain and center Luke Rogers set personal goals of scoring 1,000 points and getting 1,000 rebounds. Thirteen games into the season, Rogers has become just the 33rd player in Tufts basketball history to surpass 1,000 points. Due to an injury in the first game of the season that resulted in Rogers’ sitting out for six weeks, the latter half of his goal is now out of reach. However, Rogers still has the chance to lead his team to something that has yet to be achieved: a national championship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO