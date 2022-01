While it’s not the rarest situation in the world for a TV actor to somewhat suddenly bow out of a role in a hit TV show, such exits usually occur during a hiatus, or are planned to coincide with the end of a season. That’s not so much the case for CBS’ spinoff procedural FBI: Most Wanted, whose star Julian McMahon made the shocking announcement that he will be leaving the series before Season 3 wraps up later in the spring. The silver lining here, if there’s one to be found, is that it won’t take someone with the skills of Agent Jess LaCroix to figure out why it’s happening.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO