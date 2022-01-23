ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Will Cubs prospect Brennen Davis make MLB debut this season?

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssp5j_0dtWS2jY00
Chicago Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the second round of the 2018 MLB draft, the Cubs selected outfielder Brennen Davis out of Basha High School in Arizona. Prior to the draft, his athleticism had been quite apparent as he was also a highly touted basketball player, though he did drop basketball in his senior year to focus on baseball.

After the draft in 2018, he played 18 rookie ball games, slashing .298/.431/.333. In 2019, he got bumped up to A-ball, playing 50 games there and hitting .305/.381/.525, wRC+ of 160. His eight home runs were perhaps the most encouraging development, as it had been hoped that his power would catch up to athleticism in order for him to reach his ceiling.

After the pandemic wiped out the minors in 2020, Davis spent the majority of 2021 in Double-A. In 76 games there, he hit 13 home runs and slashed .252/.367/.474, wRC+ of 135. He got promoted to Triple-A in September and hit even better, though over a small sample of just 15 games. His line at that level was .268/.397/.536. In Baseball America’s most recent list of the top 100 prospects in baseball, they put Davis in the 16th spot.

As Davis was having this excellent season in the minors, the Cubs were undergoing a big selloff at the big league level, trading away most of the core players from their recent championship run, including Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and others. The Cubs still have a stable of outfield options on the roster, such as Rafael Ortega, Ian Happ, Clint Frazier, Jason Heyward, Michael Hermosillo, Harold Ramirez, Alfonso Rivas, Greg Deichmann, Nelson Velazquez, Christopher Morel and Alexander Canario.

Despite all of those names, very few of them have done enough to guarantee themselves significant playing time this year. Happ is certain to be in there somewhere. Heyward will likely continue to get playing time, with the Cubs hoping he plays well enough that they can move his contract somehow. Frazier and Ramirez are reclamation projects, having each been designated for assignment by their previous teams at the end of 2021. They will probably get some initial playing time as the Cubs see if they found some hidden gems, but they will have to show improvement in order to earn more than an audition. The rest of the group has little or no MLB experience. There’s also the distinct possibility that the Cubs continue their high-turnover roster churn of recent years and trade from this group.

Davis has played all three outfield positions in the minors, but more in center than the corners. The incumbent center fielder for the Cubs is Rafael Ortega, as he got most of the playing time there in the second half of 2021. It was something of a late career breakout season for Ortega, who has been bouncing from team to team for over a decade.

Since his debut in affiliated ball in 2008, he’s played in the organizations of the Rockies, Cardinals, Angels, Padres, Marlins and Braves before joining the Cubs. Going into 2021, he had played 143 MLB games across four different seasons, but he ended up playing 103 games for the Cubs last year, hitting .291/.360/.463 for a wRC+ of 120. His defense was considered slightly below average by Statcast, DRS and UZR, but because of his offensive contributions, he produced 1.6 fWAR in those 103 games. Still, due to his years as a journeyman, he’s not a long-term solution in center as he turns 31 in May.

Davis faces other obstacles to reaching the big leagues, however. For one thing, he’s not on the 40-man roster yet, as he won’t be Rule 5 eligible until the end of the year. That means that calling him up will involve someone else losing their spot. Then there’s also the service time question, which hovers over any highly-touted prospect who is near MLB-ready at the start of a season. In the ongoing CBA negotiations, the owners did make an attempt to address this, as their most recent proposal involved teams that promote top prospects on Opening Day being rewarded with an extra draft pick should that player eventually finish top five in the voting for MVP, Cy Young or Rookie of the Year. However, it’s unknown if that proposal, or a modified one, will survive when the new CBA is eventually agreed upon. Even if that provision exists, it’s not a guarantee that a team will value a theoretical draft pick more than guaranteeing themselves an extra year of control over a highly-touted prospect.

Regardless of how the timeline plays out, the 22-year-old Davis should be with the Cubs at some point this year, with the potential to be a key building block as they look to navigate a quick turnaround from their big selloff and open up a new competitive window.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announces retirement

After a 16-year major league career, Jon Lester tells Jesse Rogers of ESPN he’s made the decision to retire. “It’s kind of run its course,” the 38-year-old said of his career. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance. I’d like to think I’m a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don’t want someone else telling me I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, ’thank you, it’s been fun.’ That’s probably the biggest deciding factor.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

What if the White Sox don’t trade righty Craig Kimbrel?

While the White Sox exercised their $16 million club option on Craig Kimbrel back in November, Chicago GM’s Rick Hahn hinted that the veteran closer could very well be in a different uniform come Opening Day 2022. “What we have to figure out is if it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform going forward or is there a better use of that spot and him perhaps via trade?” Hahn told reporters, thus setting the stage for weeks of trade rumors before the lockout halted all big league trade activity. The signing of Kendall Graveman before the transactions freeze also seemed to indicate that Kimbrel would be moved, as the White Sox now had his replacement readied.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Is Ian Happ a viable trade candidate for the Cubs?

After many months of rumors and speculation, the Cubs finally pulled the ripcord on their rebuild in earnest at last year’s trade deadline. In quick succession, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Jake Marisnick and Trevor Williams were all given opportunities elsewhere. Now...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs make front-office moves

The Cubs announced Tuesday that Matt Dorey is taking on the role of vice president of player personnel. Dorey’s new title is part of a flurry of changes in Chicago’s front office since Carter Hawkins was hired as general manager in October. Dorey is beginning his 12th season...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs eschewing power in new ways

Last season, as most of Major League Baseball moved toward a high-velocity, strikeout-forward approach, the Cubs put together a soft-tossing rotation not at all focused on missing bats. Headlined by Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies, perhaps the two preeminent control artists in the sport, the Cubs' unique approach aimed — quite literally — to induce weak contact rather than avoid it. If success was a long shot, there was at least a strategy, even if their zag to the league’s zig was prompted by need.
MLB
bleachernation.com

It Would Be Nice to Be Hyped About the Coming Season, A New Cubs Coach, and Other Cubs Bullets

It’s Friday, so I think I’m in the clear to mention: obviously I really liked Wednesday’s episode of ‘Boba Fett,’ and I was really surprised at how much it was totally just a ‘Mandalorian’ episode. I thought maybe he might make a cameo this year because of the way filming happened, but I didn’t expect that he was going to be, like, a major character and plot point and that there would be more of his story explored (and then obviously setting up season three). It is good and cool and fine – I was just really surprised.
MLB
bleachernation.com

MLB Lockout Day 57: The Impact of Changing Spring Training and Player Health, Cubs CBA Considerations, More

Reportedly, representatives for the players and the owners will be meeting this week (so, tonight or tomorrow?) to discuss a range of non-economic issues that have to be dealt with in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. I’ll be curious to hear what comes out of those discussions, but I expect it to be all pretty standard season stuff, and not even anything as exciting as rules talk.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Clint Frazier
MLB Trade Rumors

How NL teams have addressed their weakest positions of 2021

Since the lockout has resulted in nearly two very quiet months of offseason activity, teams will have plenty to do once the MLB transactions freeze is finally over, including addressing many of the positions on this list. However, some teams have already taken steps to fix their more glaring weak spots from the 2021 season (as determined by bWAR). Let’s take a look at the progress that has been made, with the note that we’ll ignore the DH position for this look at National League teams…
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB player, veteran big-league coach Gene Cline passes away

The Pirates announced this morning that former MLB outfielder and veteran big league coach Gene Clines has passed away at the age of 75. “Gene was a speedy outfielder who was a key member of our 1971 World Series team,” Pirates president Travis Williams said in a press release. “He made a tremendous impact on the game, not only as a player after his career with the Pirates, but also as a long-time coach in the big leagues.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, reliever Eric Yardley agree to minors deal

The Cubs have agreed to a minor-league pact with free-agent right-hander Eric Yardley, per the team’s official transactions log. The former Padres and Brewers hurler, a client of CAA Baseball, was placed on outright waivers in late October and opted to become a minor-league free agent after going unclaimed.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#Basha High School#Double A#Triple A
MLB Trade Rumors

The many paths ahead of Andrew Benintendi

2018 was a tremendous season for Andrew Benintendi. The outfielder hit 16 home runs, stole 21 bases and slashed .290/.366/.465. His walk rate and strikeout rate were both better than league average, coming in at 10.7% and 16%, respectively. His wRC+ was 123 and he was worth 4.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. He was part of an utterly dominant Red Sox team that went 108-54 in the regular season and then cruised to a World Series title by going 11-3 in the postseason. To top it all off, that was just his age-23 season, suggesting that there was still time for him to soar to even greater heights.
MLB
92.9 The Game

Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Why haven't the Braves paid Freddie Freeman?

Though the consensus across the industry remains that Braves franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman will ultimately end up back in Atlanta, few expected Freeman to reach 2021 Opening Day — let alone the long-inevitable lockout — without a deal to keep the face of the franchise with the only club he’s ever known well into the backside of his career. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for playing his cards as close to the vest as any GM in the game, but it would at least appear that the chances of Freeman joining friend, mentor and recent MLBTR chatee Chipper Jones in spending the entirety of a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Atlanta have reached an all-time low.
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals sign former top MLB prospect Rusney Castillo to minors deal

The Nationals signed former Red Sox outfielder and one-time top prospect Rusney Castillo to a minor-league deal earlier this month. The 34-year-old Cuban defector, who spent 2021 playing for NPB’s Tohoku Rakuten Goldean Eagles, will most likely begin the season with Triple-A Rochester but could be given a chance to compete for a bench role.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy