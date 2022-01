Keelan Marion emerged last season as the lone bright spot for the UConn Huskies receiving corps. As a true freshman, Marion led the team in receptions (28), receiving yards (474), yards per reception (16.9), and touchdowns (5). The more impressive fact was that he did this playing with four different quarterbacks. Marion was a two-star recruit from Palmetto Prep school and Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. He received six scholarship offers, including one from Florida Atlantic, but chose to go with UConn. After an impressive freshman year, Marion is looking to carry this momentum into 2022.

