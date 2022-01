My Hero Academia will be screening its new OVA for the World Heroes' Mission movie in theaters across Japan for a limited time. Releasing across Japan last Summer and internationally later in the year, My Hero Academia's third feature film outing has been one of the most successful releases for the franchise as a whole. Now that the film is getting ready for its home video release in Japan, fans will also get to soon see the new OVA anime special that was announced to be coming with the official Blu-ray and DVD release for the new movie in Japan.

