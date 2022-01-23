ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open: This is "Face the Nation," January 23

Cover picture for the articleThis week on "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken...

CBS News

New information revealed through January 6 committee interviews

The House January 6 committee is conducting more interviews in its search for answers about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and the false 2020 election fraud narrative. The committee is looking into information about former President Trump's legal team pushing for the seizure of voting machines following the election. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue."
wsgw.com

Transcript: Representative Michael McCaul on “Face the Nation”

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Good morning. Thanks for having me. MARGARET BRENNAN: Lots to decipher with you. But first, I want to start on what we just heard from the chairman. Has that seemed fairly extraordinary what he just laid out? He says that there is reason to believe, and the committee has possession of documents about this plot, essentially to seize voting machines that involve members of the military that they have already been in touch with the former attorney general. What is your reaction to this?
CBS News

Former ambassador says Putin taking U.S. sanctions very seriously

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss concerns about a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv, Ukraine. Then former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joins CBSN's Lana to discuss the likelihood of a Russian attack.
News On 6

Face The Nation: Potential Consequences Of The Russia, Ukraine Situation

TULSA, Oklahoma - The top diplomats from both the U.S. and Russia held high-level talks on Friday aimed at diffusing the situation with Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned there will be severe economic consequences if Russia does invade Ukraine. Moderator of CBS's Face the Nation Margaret Brennan joined News On 6 at 4 from DC with the latest on this developing situation.
CBS News

Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation," January 23, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that aired Sunday, January 23, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning and welcome to FACE THE NATION. We begin with the tense standoff along the Ukraine border. More than one hundred thousand Russian troops are now poised to potentially invade from the north, east and south of Ukraine. Russian fighter jets and missiles arrived in neighboring Belarus, where war games are set to begin. Meanwhile, NATO naval exercises are taking place south of Crimea in the Mediterranean, and 90 tons of military aid just arrived in Kiev from the United States. President Biden is monitoring the situation from Camp David, and he met with his national security team yesterday. Late Saturday, Britain accused Russia of a plot to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as it considers some form of attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is just back from consultations with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and he joins us this morning from the State Department. Good morning. Mr. Secretary, these all look like signs of escalation.
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
CBS News

U.S. preps troops for potential deployment to Ukraine

The U.S. is putting 8,500 troops on standby for potential deployment to Ukraine as Russia continues its buildup of troops along the border. Peter Rough, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, joins CBS News to break down what this could mean for the U.S. and its allies.
CBS News

President Biden bought a Kamala Harris mug from a small D.C. shop. It sold out in three hours.

He may be commander-in-chief, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had some very normal activities on his schedule – shopping and getting ice cream. While at Honey Made, a small local boutique, Mr. Biden spoke to reporters and bought some souvenirs – including a mug with Vice President Kamala Harris on it, which sold out three hours after the president took one home.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
