Walmart’s Winter Savings cuts prices on appliances, bedding, vacuums and more

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love a good kitchen gadget around here, but there are a few boxes a tool has to tick to make sure it’s actually worth adding to your kitchen. We think about how much space it will take up, what the cleanup will look like, and whether the price point is reasonable — which is exactly why we’re obsessed with the TikTok-popular cookware brand Dash. They make gadgets and small kitchen appliances that are compact, simple, and easy to clean, and always at amazing prices. We’re fans of so many products in their lineup, from the reader-loved air fryer oven to the retro-looking hot air popcorn maker. As though their current offerings weren’t enough, Dash just announced a collection with Walmart called Rise by Dash, featuring so many adorable new budget-friendly appliances and gadgets.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO