Walmart’s Winter Savings cuts prices on appliances, bedding, vacuums and more

By MLive.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays may be over, but the Walmart Winter Savings event is still going strong. The Winter Savings is offering deep price cuts on everything from men’s women’s apparel...

SELF

15 Deals at Nordstrom’s Sale on Bedding, Cookware, and More

January may not be your favorite month, but here’s one bright spot: there’s never been a better time to shop for new bedding , home, and kitchen essentials. Right now there’s a great Nordstrom’s Home Essentials Sale going on, and you can score up to 25% off on quality bedding and home deals.
MySanAntonio

Save up to $180 on select vacuums at The Home Depot right now

It's 2022 — you don't need to vacuum your own floors. Score robo-vacs and more for almost $200 off at Home Depot right now, including models by Roborock, iRobot, bObsweep, and more, plus save big on upright Hoovers, steam mops, and other handy appliances to keep your most trodden surfaces clean and sparkling.
uticaphoenix.net

Save on laptops, appliances, TVs and more during the final day of Best Buy’s latest Savings Event

Best Buy launched a four-day savings event earlier this week with a ton of great offers on top tech. There are deals on smart TVs, AirPods, Go Pro, small and large appliances, accessories and more, including a return of the lowest price we’ve seen to date on the Apple Watch Series 7. We’ve picked some of our favorites from the sale, and there are plenty of others to check out. Be sure to shop all of the deals now.
CNET

Shop GlassesUSA's winter sale to save 60% on frames, 25% on contacts and more

Whether you need prescription glasses or are just looking for a stylish new pair of shades, GlassesUSA's ongoing winter sale has got you covered. This sale is set to run through the end of the month, ending on Jan. 31, so be sure to get your orders in before then. There are quite a few different promo code offers on the table, though you can only use one per order. If you need a new pair of glasses or sunglasses, you can get select frames for 60% off with the code DEAL60. pairs tagged as premium, new arrival or already on sale are excluded.
maketecheasier.com

Save $95 on a yeedi vac Robot Vacuum

Wishing you had more time to yourself and didn’t have to spend as much time cleaning? The answer could be a robot vacuum. You can save $95 and get a yeedi vac Robot Vacuum that will not only vacuum your home, it will also navigate your home on its own.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Winter is here and you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic—baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer to tidy it up for the new year. To help you out, right now you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
CNET

Suck up the savings with up to $100 off these already affordable robot vacuums

We all have so much on our plates these days, and it gets difficult to stay on top of it all. That's where robotic vacuums come in for the big save. Whether you need a spot clean or want to set up scheduling so that your floors are always clean, upgrading to a smart, independent vacuum will save you time and effort and free you up to handle other important tasks with your loved ones. Save up to $100 off on these popular Anker robovacs and make your home look and feel better without having to do the hard work yourself.
New York Post

Best Amazon robot vacuum deals today: Roomba, Roborock, more

It may not be spring cleaning season just yet, but these fabulous Amazon sales on some of the best robot vacuums make you want to gear up for a deep clean real soon. Today, Amazon proves that the sales don’t only reside during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the brand’s shining savings event, Amazon Prime Day.
CNET

Save up to 40% during Reebok's Buy More, Save More event

Shoes are all about fit, function and style, and finding the right one for all occasions can sometimes be a tall order. Why choose? With Reebok's Buy More, Save More sale, you can grab all sorts of styles including classics, cross training, running, slides and more. Save on all your favorites with 20% off purchases of $50 or more, 30% off purchases of $100 or more and 40% off purchases of $150 or more with code SAVEMORE at checkout now through Jan 22.
InsideHook

Taylor Stitch’s “Coldweather Clearout” Can Save Your Winter Wardrobe

There’s no end in sight to this dreary and bitter winter. It’s here, it’s not going anywhere, and if you haven’t prepared for freezing conditions with the necessary layers and accessories, you may feel like hibernation is the only answer. But wait! Taylor Stitch’s Coldweather Clearout is here to save the day (and your seasonal social life). The flash sale means 25% off already discounted Last Call items — with average savings hovering at almost 50% off — and features all sorts of winter-appropriate apparel.
Apartment Therapy

One of Our Favorite Small Appliance Brands Just Launched an Adorable New Collection at Walmart

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love a good kitchen gadget around here, but there are a few boxes a tool has to tick to make sure it’s actually worth adding to your kitchen. We think about how much space it will take up, what the cleanup will look like, and whether the price point is reasonable — which is exactly why we’re obsessed with the TikTok-popular cookware brand Dash. They make gadgets and small kitchen appliances that are compact, simple, and easy to clean, and always at amazing prices. We’re fans of so many products in their lineup, from the reader-loved air fryer oven to the retro-looking hot air popcorn maker. As though their current offerings weren’t enough, Dash just announced a collection with Walmart called Rise by Dash, featuring so many adorable new budget-friendly appliances and gadgets.
Richmond.com

WATCH NOW: Henrico woman's sweet potato pies are being sold at more than 200 Walmart stores

Mary D. Lee has finally landed the big one. After more than four years, Lee has worked out details to get her Mary D. Lee’s Kitchen sweet potato pies in Walmart stores. She first landed a contract in June 2017 to have her pies sold at all of Walmart’s stores in the U.S. — a deal she got on the spot after traveling to the retailer’s headquarters in Arkansas to pitch her sweet potato pie during the chain’s Open Call product pitch event.
