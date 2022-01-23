ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WATCH: 3-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes campground in Surfside Beach damages 11 units; no serious injuries

By Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at the Ocean Lakes Campground in Surfside Beach damaged 11 units, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. to the 6000 block of S. Kings Highway. The fire has been brought under control, but crews remain on the scene.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said. Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two of the damaged structures were destroyed HCFR said in a social-media post . Eight other units were damaged by fire and heat.

Investigators: Massive Ocean Lakes Campground fire started in storage room, cause ruled undetermined

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Seventy first responders were working at the scene, HCFR said, including units from the Surfside Beach Fire Department, the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department provided additional coverage during the fire.

    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo courtesy of Surfside Beach Fire Department
    Photo: Jennifer Blake/WBTW
    Photo: Jennifer Blake/WBTW

Ocean Lakes issued the following statement on its Facebook page Sunday morning:

“We want to let everyone know the FACTS about the fire this morning at Ocean Lakes, there is a lot of misinformation. Most importantly, no one was injured (guests, homeowners, team on site to fight fire). One homeowner struggled with smoke and was administered oxygen and is being monitored. HCFR was called at 6:09 AM. Security was on site to inform and direct emergency responders as they arrived and assisted homeowners impacted by the fire.

“ALL homeowners whose sites have been visibly impacted have been notified, we cannot release those site numbers. FACTS: 2 sites destroyed, 1 heavily damaged, 8 others impacted (mainly due to heat such as siding). HCFR has control as fire is diminished and is on site to continue hot spot monitoring and keep under control. PLEASE avoid the area; barricades and caution tape are there for everyone’s safety! PLEASE respect the homeowners’ property. Our team is assisting the 3 permanent residents impacted. Your kind thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

Video courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

