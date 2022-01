In just a three-week period since he became a member of Willie Green’s rotation, reserve point guard Jose Alvarado has made quite an impression on New Orleans fans, with the crowd at Smoothie King Center cheering several of his defensive possessions Monday vs. Indiana. It turns out that in even less time, Alvarado made his presence known to Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid. During Tuesday’s matchup in the City of Brotherly Love, the 6-foot Alvarado and the 7-foot Embiid jawed back and forth a few times, resulting in a double-technical foul being whistled against the players.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO