An island and cottage for sale a short boat ride from Jonesport and Addison offer sound sleep and no mosquitoes, but before you can buy them, you must survive a night there. That is one of owner William Milliken’s conditions to buy this off-grid, one-bedroom house and all of Duck Ledges Island, also known as Wohoa Bay Island. It offers a rustic Down East getaway for those with no need for indoor plumbing, heat or gas.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO