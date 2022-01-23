ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Television: Thankfully, we can still enjoy Jim Gardner at 6 p.m.

By Neal Zoren
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Gardner is still enjoying himself as anchor of “Action News’s” 6 p.m. newscast on Channel 6. As I look forward to watching his patented style for a last year, it strikes me that just as Betty White personified the history of commercial television, Jim Gardner’s career covers significant parts of...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Pittsburgh

Showtime Cancels Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘American Rust’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “American Rust,” the show filmed in western Pennsylvania and starring Jeff Daniels, is coming to an end after just one season. Showtime confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it won’t be ordering a second season of the show. “American Rust” was set in western Pennsylvania and filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September. “We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in an emailed statement to the Post-Gazette. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Set in “an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town,” Showtime says the show follows Daniels’ “complicated and compromised” police chief who has to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney, is accused of murder. It may not be entirely over for “American Rust.” The production company has started to talk about finding the show a new home, Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer told the Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

John Stamos reflected on his final meeting with Bob Saget, who was found dead Jan. 9 at 65, in a tribute to his longtime friend and Full House co-star. In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalls some of the duo’s earliest and last interactions, noting they had a rocky beginning on Full House due to their opposing approaches to work. While remembering a video of the sitcom cast’s final bows, a moment in which Saget hugged and kissed Stamos, the actor admitted at the time that, “I don’t know how close I was to him at the end there....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Howie Mandel urges pal Jay Leno to air 'Late Night' laundry

Howie Mandel has a bone to pick with his longtime friend Jay Leno On the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” he tells Leno he should have publicly defended himself in the “Tonight Show" rivalries of decades past, when Leno and David Letterman and then Leno and Conan O'Brien tussled over the plum job of host.“This is what bothers me about you, you didn’t change the narrative” and were painted as the bad guy, Mandel said on Tuesday’s Apple podcast. “The vitriol that people were attaching you with, and people that we both know.”Leno, who hosted “Tonight” for a combined...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Mother Mother plays the TLA, plus previews of six new album releases [Seven in Seven]

Welcome to Seven in Seven, where each week we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t miss show in the region.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Marks Incredible Milestone

The Blue Bloods team marked a major milestone in its history. On Wednesday, production started on the show's 250th episode, star Bridget Moynahan revealed. The episode will air later this season, as this week's episode will be number 247. The show marked its 200th episode with the Season 10 premiere in September 2019.
TV SERIES
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/28)

WWE will present the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble later tonight from the TMobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The following lineup has been announced- -Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin. -Seth Rollins to appear. It’s also expected that the final angles for the...
WWE
Delaware County Daily Times

Morning Briefing: County getting a handle on homeless; Front-line workers deal with burnout; Epic NFL playoffs show shift in game

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. It will be a clear, if not chilly, day. Expect the hight to hit about 35 degrees as the sun shines. The future relocation of the largest shelter in Montgomery County could cause further strain on projected increases in the area’s homeless population. Several factors have contributed to the anticipated uptick in the number of homeless people including rising cost of living expenses, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to Kayleigh Silver, administrator for Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To The Ring

The last few years have been pretty chaotic in regards to the mass WWE releases, but it’s safe to say that the next few months will be interesting as many former WWE stars have non-compete clauses that are set to expire. Former WWE star Gran Metalik was released a...
WWE

