Sundance 2022 Review: YOU WON'T BE ALONE, Impressive Malickian Horror

By Mel Valentin Lead Critic
screenanarchy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need any more evidence that the horror genre not only contains multitudes, but also remains incredibly malleable, look no further than writer-director Goran Stolevski’s stunningly realized feature-length debut, You Won’t Be Alone. A supernaturally-themed horror film with a distinctly Malickian flavor, You Won’t Be Alone...

