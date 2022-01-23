Sundance 2022 Review: YOU WON'T BE ALONE, Impressive Malickian Horror

Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with this biting family drama. The collision between selflessness and self-regard, the impetus to connect with strangers versus the urge to shut down our nearest and dearest: all of this is explored in the microcosm of a liberal family unit in Jesse Eisenberg’s abrasive and perceptive directorial debut. The focus of this astringent, stingingly funny domestic drama is the relationship (or lack of) between the politically engaged but socially inept Evelyn (Julianne Moore) and her teenage son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring musician who live-streams his jejune folk rock noodling to his 20,000 online followers. This is pretty much exactly the kind of film that anyone familiar with Eisenberg’s body of acting work might imagine he would make: it’s sharp, challenging and wry, but as insistent and uncomfortable as a splinter.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO