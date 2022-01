The Teddy Bear Toss is a time honored tradition in the sport of hockey. I’ve seen it in the USHL, the AHL and even the NHL. If you are unfamiliar with a teddy bear toss, hockey teams will designate one game, usually around the holidays, inviting fans to throw teddy bears and various other stuffed animals on to the ice after the home team scores their first goal. The stuffies are collected and then given to children thru a variety of charities.

HOCKEY ・ 18 HOURS AGO