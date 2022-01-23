Icemen player responds after getting released for on-ice racial gesture before brawl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7 p.m.: Jacob Panetta sent out an apology to player Jordan Stubban on social media Sunday evening. Listen below:

The Jacksonville Icemen are facing backlash after an on-ice racial gesture led to a brawl at Saturday night’s game.

According to a Facebook video posted by Icemen fan Sarah Beardall, Icemen player #15 Jacob Panetta was having a heated argument with South Carolina Stingrays player Jordan Subban when he made a gorilla gesture at Subban, who is African American. The gesture sparked a massive brawl on the ice.

Panetta has deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, but that has not protected him from the inevitable backlash.

NHL pro P.K. Subban, Jordan Subban’s brother, took to Twitter last night in response to the event and was quick to notice Panetta’s sudden absence from social media.

“They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys!” said Subban, “Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick to delete your Twitter or your Instagram account...”

The Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann announced Sunday afternoon that despite the ongoing investigation at the league level, Panetta is going to be released from the team “effective immediately.

Other hockey teams have took to social media in support of Jordan Subban including the Hershey Bears and the Washington Capitals.

