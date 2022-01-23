ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Cool afternoon ahead of kickoff at Arrowhead

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front is slowly making its way across the metro from north to south. Our high temperature for the day at KCI was probably already reached during the overnight...

www.kctv5.com

WIBW

Friday forecast: Cool today with mild temperatures this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs were able to get in the mid-upper 40s yesterday despite cloud cover and even though there will be afternoon sun today, highs will be cooler. Depending how much sun an area gets, highs could range anywhere from the mid 30s to mid 40s with 50s by this weekend.
TOPEKA, KS
nbc15.com

A Cool, But Quiet Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is once again filling in across the region after a cold front passed through yesterday. High temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip below zero once again. After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by the early part of next week.
MADISON, WI
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty mornings and warm afternoons ahead

Chilly temperatures and frost are on tap for the start of your Friday, but we'll end up partly cloudy and warm for your afternoon. We'll stay dry through your weekend, with chilly mornings and warm afternoons. Not much change to our weather pattern next week, but more gusty winds could be on the way in your extended forecast.
kq2.com

A cool and sunny Friday ahead

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a weak cold front moved through yesterday. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.
beauregardnews.com

Cool, dry forecast through weekend

Southwest Louisiana can expect a cool and dry forecast throughout the upcoming weekend. Andrew Tingler of the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rain will return on Monday as part of a disturbance that will move into the area. Tingler said a large upper-level trough is moving across...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly mornings and warm afternoons ahead

Be prepared for a very chilly morning with a good chance for widespread frost, and then a partly cloudy but very pleasant afternoon ahead for your Friday across northern California. High pressure off the coast and to our northeast will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern on Friday, but low pressure off the coast of southern California will push some clouds over our region today. We're starting out with clear to mostly clear skies, but will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day. The clear skies and lighter winds have allowed for very chilly temperatures to return for your morning hours, and you'll likely need an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out on the road early today. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 10mph, but will be a little stronger out of the northeast in the foothills early today. Most of us will have light winds ahead for the afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid to upper 60's in the valley, 50's to lower 60's in the foothills, and 40's to upper 50's in our mountain areas Friday afternoon.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
41nbc.com

Clouds return ahead of a big weekend cool down

This is ahead of our next cold front that will be bringing an arctic blast of cold air Friday night. The front will be mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible during the afternoon. Highs Friday will actually be comfortable (in the mid 50s) despite the cloud cover,...
KDVR.com

Snow moves out Thursday afternoon; dry, mild weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has ended on the Front Range Thursday afternoon, leaving behind several inches of accumulation and slick side streets. There will be some isolated snow showers in Southern Colorado Thursday evening before the state dries out. Totals along the Front Range are about 2 to 4...
DENVER, CO
WKRG

Cloudy, windy and cool Friday ahead

We start off pretty seasonable in the 40’s for most. The radar is clear but we are seeing some clouds out there. Throughout the day, a cold front will trek through bringing no rain, but we will still be cloudy, windy, and cool. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 50’s with a strong north wind at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph. We may see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon.
MOBILE, AL

