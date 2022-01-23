FORECAST: Cool afternoon ahead of kickoff at Arrowhead

Be prepared for a very chilly morning with a good chance for widespread frost, and then a partly cloudy but very pleasant afternoon ahead for your Friday across northern California. High pressure off the coast and to our northeast will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern on Friday, but low pressure off the coast of southern California will push some clouds over our region today. We're starting out with clear to mostly clear skies, but will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day. The clear skies and lighter winds have allowed for very chilly temperatures to return for your morning hours, and you'll likely need an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out on the road early today. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 10mph, but will be a little stronger out of the northeast in the foothills early today. Most of us will have light winds ahead for the afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid to upper 60's in the valley, 50's to lower 60's in the foothills, and 40's to upper 50's in our mountain areas Friday afternoon.

