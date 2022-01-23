Feds Step-Up Focused Effort to Deter Violent Crime in Philadelphia

AVONDALE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department holds an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jose L. Aguilera of Avondale. Authorities state that Aguilera is wanted on charges in connection with a call for a domestic. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., in the 200 block of First Avenue, in Avondale Borough. The victim told police that Aguilera had been at her residence, yelling and banging on the front door. Aguilera’s actions are a violation of the Protection from Abuse order the victim has against him. Aguilera fled the scene in a vehicle that was located by officers, a short time later, in the unit block of Roberts Way. Aguilera actively resisted officers, causing a leg injury to an officer. During the incident, Aguilera also continually yelled profanities in the presence of approximately 20-30 children. The police photo is from a 2019 arrest and is the most current photo available.

AVONDALE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO