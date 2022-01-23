Feds Step-Up Focused Effort to Deter Violent Crime in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Friday, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced a series of updates on violent crime cases being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, as the Office continues to emphasize its All Hands On Deck initiative which brings together federal law enforcement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 27-year-old Dwayne Butler of Chester, PA, was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $4,000 special assessment by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez for his role as one the most prolific members of the “3rd Bone” drug trafficking group, a violent street gang that sold large amounts of crack, cocaine, and heroin in downtown Chester.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man on gun charges. Authorities state that on January 20 at approximately 12:19 a.m., an officer on patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the area of Concord Avenue and Broom Streets. The vehicle fled from police but was located a short time later in the area of Front and Kings Streets. The operator, 21-year-old Christian Carter of Marcus Hook, PA, attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
HARRISBURG, PA — Reps. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) and Craig Williams (R-Delaware) this week introduced legislation, House Bill 2275, to extend Act 58 of 2019, a bipartisan legislative effort that provides the attorney general concurrent jurisdiction over gun crime in Philadelphia. Act 58 passed as a pilot program in 2019...
RIDLEY TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Troopers responded to Mile Marker 8.1 on Interstate 95 northbound in Ridley Township, Delaware County on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 12:05 AM for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities state that on January 23,...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges following an investigation. On January 24 at approximately 3:50 p.m., following a drug investigation stemming from the 1900 block of Superfine Lane, members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division made contact with 36-year-old Marcus Dryden. Police recovered 51 Oxycodone pills, 17 grams of marijuana, and $332 in currency. Dryden was taken into custody without incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A manhunt is still underway for a wanted suspect accused of a shooting incident on North 5th Street in Philadelphia. Authorities state that on January 17, 2022, around 2:15 am, 35th District Officers responded to a shooting on the 5000 block of North 5th Street On arrival, Officers located the complaint, being treated by Medics for a single gunshot wound to the left calf. The male offender fired several shots before fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a BMW south on North 5th Street. The video depicts a physical dispute between the offender and another male just moments before the offender retrieves a firearm from the rear of the black sedan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred earlier this month. Authorities state that on January 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 AM, the suspect, an unknown black male, was captured on surveillance video entering a residence in the 1900 block of League Street through the garage area. While inside the suspect removed some items from a shelf and left. Moments later the suspect returned. This time the suspect entered the living quarters and a few minutes later the suspect leaves carrying several items.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Virginia man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on January 19 at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of North Jefferson Street when they observed 19-year-old Randy Lucas, of Virginia, acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with Lucas, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag of marijuana.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Luis Gomez, 33, of Reading, PA, was sentenced this week to 19 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Edward G. Smith for possessing a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and a loaded pistol at his home in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police need the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Kimara Edwards-Harris. Kimara, who resides at 59xx Magnolia St, was last seen on January 26, 2022, at 7:50 am. Kimara is a 17-year-old, 5’2”, 98lbs, wearing a black North Face jacket and a black Shayla....
AVONDALE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department holds an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jose L. Aguilera of Avondale. Authorities state that Aguilera is wanted on charges in connection with a call for a domestic. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., in the 200 block of First Avenue, in Avondale Borough. The victim told police that Aguilera had been at her residence, yelling and banging on the front door. Aguilera’s actions are a violation of the Protection from Abuse order the victim has against him. Aguilera fled the scene in a vehicle that was located by officers, a short time later, in the unit block of Roberts Way. Aguilera actively resisted officers, causing a leg injury to an officer. During the incident, Aguilera also continually yelled profanities in the presence of approximately 20-30 children. The police photo is from a 2019 arrest and is the most current photo available.
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County Commissioners took the first step this week toward planning the county’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026. The first order of business: the establishment of the America250PA Chester County Commission. “We have so much to be proud of...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a robbery and vehicular assault investigation. Authorities state that on January 9 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 54-year-old man parked his vehicle in the 1700 block of Maple Street, leaving the car running and unattended. A suspect then arrived in a second vehicle and attempted to steal the victim’s car, during which time he struck and injured the victim. The suspect fled in the car north on Scott Street before turning east onto Linden Street, where police later recovered the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
TOUGHKENAMON, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Michael A. Watson of Boothwyn who is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and additional offenses. Authorities say that the incident occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 9:33 p.m., in the...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will raise the minimum wage for commonwealth employees to $15 per hour by January 31, 2022. Gov. Wolf signed Executive Order 2016-02 in March of 2016 to raise the minimum wage for commonwealth employees under...
WAYNE, PA — The Judge Group this week announced it has hired Nancy Burr as Vice President of Enterprise Accounts to help grow the company’s Marketing and Creative Staffing line of business. Burr is an industry veteran that has worked on both the corporate and agency side of...
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of a man with an active criminal warrant in connection to a theft. Authorities state that on January 17th, 2022, at approximately 11:45 AM, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of North Bradford Avenue for the report of retail theft. Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Sheeran from West Chester, Subsequently, a warrant was issued for Sheeran’s arrest.
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police have arrested a King of Prussia man on drug charges. Authorities state that in November of 2021, Detectives with the West Chester Borough Police Department conducted an investigation into the sale of controlled substances, mainly cocaine, from 25-year-old James Glod-Day of King of Prussia. As a result of their investigation, Glod-Day was arrested on January 12, 2022, and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related charges.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on January 19 members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the unit block of Stroud Street. Police made contact with 25-year-old Eddy Gomez-Solano, who initially gave police a false name. Following an investigation, police recovered a loaded .25 caliber handgun and 10 Tramadol pills. Gomez-Solano was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE — On Monday, Wilmington Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a January 20 shooting incident. Authorities state that on January 20 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Sherman and Lombard Streets after officers on patrol in the area heard shots being fired. Police located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police also located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
