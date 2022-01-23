ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Beach hazard issued for California coast due to sneaker waves and rip currents

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - If you are headed to the beach this weekend, along much of the California coast, officials warn to be extra careful....

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 14

Chris Petrone
4d ago

Almost got pulled out to sea by one of these in half-moon Bay decades ago. no joke. I was at least 80 feet from the water looking up a cliff when it suddenly hit me from behind. luckily slid over a smooth rock I was able to hug as the wave subsided.

Reply(7)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Sneaker#Monterey Bay#Extreme Weather#Big Sur
CBS News

Alabama executes inmate Matthew Reeves after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy