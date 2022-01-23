ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bundle Up: South Florida Is Getting A Cold Blast

By Jennifer Correa
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is bracing for a cold blast that is already being felt this Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday morning were 10 degrees cooler than the previous day and as temperatures are falling, the humidity level and the rain chance have also dropped to a minimum.

Sunday afternoon stays cool but comfortable. Even cooler temperatures expected for Monday afternoon. (CBS4)

Sunday afternoon will be cool with clearing skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s. The north wind is kicking up at around 15 mph and gusting to 20 mph.

This is a cold wind that will make temperatures plummet to the mid and upper 40s through Sunday night.

Forecast lows on Monday morning will be mainly in the 40s. (CBS4)

Monday morning calls for South Floridians to bundle up more than usual because the northerly wind is expected to develop a wind chill in the low 40s.

Sunny skies are expected Monday afternoon but the cold air thrives and the high temperatures will be stuck in the cool upper 60s.

The Florida Keys will also get hit by the cold blast Monday morning.

The cold blast is short-lived since another low pressure system in the Gulf will quickly move eastward into the Sunshine State throughout Tuesday and that will move in warmer and more humid air to South Florida.

The highs on Tuesday will top the upper 70s with the chance for rain increasing throughout the day. Showers are expected in the area late Tuesday night and possibly during Wednesday morning.

Warmer and muggy Tuesday with rain arriving by Tuesday night. (CBS4)

A cold front associated with the new low pressure system is expected to clear South Florida by Wednesday afternoon.

The weather pattern will quickly dry out behind the cold front and become windy. Windy conditions are expected to last through the start of the new weekend with another cool down.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday then mid 70s by the end of the week. These highs will potentially fall to the upper 60s by next weekend.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

Cold Weather Coming, Protect The Four P’s

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a couple of days of warm weather across South Florida, temperatures are about to tumble. A cold front will sweep through Saturday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Most areas will see highs in the upper 50s with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows falling to the low 40s along the coast and the mid to upper 30s in the inland...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Bundle up Central Florida: Freezing temperatures are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold snap in Central Florida will bring low temperatures to the area as WESH 2 News issues Saturday a Weather Impact Day and Sunday a First Warning Weather Day. Sunday morning is expected to bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida with wind chill values in...
ORLANDO, FL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Strong cold front will make for a chilly Friday and increased rain chances

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — The next cold front to move through the Rio Grande Valley will bring increased chances for showers beginning overnight Thursday and then strong gusty winds beginning Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will occur in the morning before frontal passage, and then fall into the lower 50s...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
southfloridareporter.com

Bundle Up – Very Cold Blast Coming To Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny but windy. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches this weekend (but it will be too cold to enjoy the beach anyway). Saturday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s in most locations, with a few spots reaching 60 degrees.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WJCL

A blast of cold air is on the way for the weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A low pressure-system will be developing off the southeast coast today. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with a small chance for a few spotty showers mainly east of I-95. Most areas are going to be dry today. Highs are going to below average again today with most areas in the low to mid-50s.
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

South Florida About To Get Hit With Colder Temperatures

An arctic blast is hitting South Florida this weekend. We could see temps in the mid to upper 30s and National Weather Service Meteorologist Paxton Fell says tomorrow night into Sunday, temperatures will feel like they're in the 20s thanks to the wind chill. Fell says the last time South...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

