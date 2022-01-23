ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Medical Expert Says Omicron Surge Has Finally Hit Its Peak

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z47w_0dtWOsgD00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts say the surge in Omicron cases has finally hit its peak.  So go ahead, breath a small sigh of relief.

“The answer is yes, we are at the peak,” says University of Miami Rheumatologist Dr. Geeta Nayyar.

The Florida Department of Health has been tracking COVID cases for the last 10 weeks.  Last week, the numbers hit an all-time high.  Now, there’s a significant drop.

“What we know about Omicron is that it was fast to the scene and fast to exit the scene and that’s exactly what we’re seeing whether it’s here in south Florida or across the globe,” says Nayyar.

The FDOH reported just over 289,000 COVID cases from the last seven days, which is a 33% decrease from the week prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jc35S_0dtWOsgD00

New COVID positivity rates for the last 10 weeks. (Source: Florida Department of Health)

“What we know about Omicron is that it was fast to the scene and fast to exit the scene and that’s exactly what we’re seeing whether it’s here in south Florida or across the globe,” says Nayyar.

Death and hospitalization rates have yet to plateau.  But according to Dr. Nayyar, that’s normal.

“It makes sense that hospitalization rates and deaths would lag behind positivity rates because folks have to get treated, get taken care of and that’s exactly where we’re at right now,” she explains.

While it seems we’ll eventually defeat Omicron, Nayyar says there’s likely other obstacles ahead.

“I think there will absolutely be another variant.  At this point there is a clear cycle, a clear rhythm to this virus,” she says.

Nayyer says it’s hard to predict how transmissible a new variant could be.

“What that means about the future is hard to tell because every variant has been different,” she says.

Even though cases are trending downwards, experts are encouraging everyone, now is not the time to let your guard down.

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
myq105.com

The 5 Florida Counties With The Most COVID-19 Cases

Curious how Tampa Bay compares with other areas in Florida with COVID-19 cases? We’re actually doing quite a bit better than most of the state. Here are the top 5 counties in Florida with the highest number of COVID-19 cases based percentage of its population. #1: Miami-Dade (27.5%) The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Florida averages 41,315 new COVID cases daily as state investigates Orange County health officer

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is investigating a health officer for the department in Orange County pending an inquiry involving COVID vaccines. The department said Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, was placed under administrative leave because “the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice.” The DOH said it is conducting an inquiry “to determine if any laws were broken in this case.”
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that another 66 people died from COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Wednesday. The deaths come as the Palm Beach County School Districts that 10,538 students and employees have now […] The article Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#South Florida Medical#Cbsmiami#University Of Miami#Fdoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs12.com

Florida mayor critical of DeSantis virus response has COVID

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A county mayor who has been a vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent handling of the latest wave of the coronavirus has COVID-19. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home this week. A...
FLORIDA STATE
Time Out Global

Has NSW's Omicron outbreak reached its peak? Both state and federal health experts think so

With a backlog of positive RAT tests now being lodged with Service NSW, the state's daily case numbers have made for sobering reading over the past few days. However, despite the skyrocketing numbers, NSW could already be past the worst of the Omicron outbreak. As with previous waves of Covid-19, infection rates are expected to reach a peak and then recede. It is too early to say for certain – with lockdown settings all but abandoned it is harder to track the influence of the ‘personal responsibility’ effect of people limiting their movements by choice – but both Paul Kelly, the nation’s chief medical expert, and modelling on hospitalisation rates in NSW suggest that the state might have reached its Omicron peak. That could mean a decline in daily case numbers within a few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Named Shark Bite Capital Of The World In 2021 ‘International Shark Attack File’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has been named the shark bite capital of the world, according to a new study. The Florida Museum of Natural History released its “International Shark Attack File” statistics for last year. Shark Bites 2021 infographic. (Source: Florida Museum of Natural History) It investigated 137 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2021, and the majority were unprovoked. Narrowing down the numbers, the United States had the most unprovoked shark bites a year ago with 47 confirmed cases. That’s almost two-thirds of the worldwide total. Of the 47 attacks, only one was fatal and it happened in California. Florida had 28 cases in 2021. That’s a third of unprovoked bites worldwide. Volusia County had the most shark bites by far with 17. Miami-Dade, Brevard and St. Lucie Counties each saw two bites. And one bite each in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Johns and Manatee Counties. Over the last five years, Florida has been averaging 25 attacks. For the full report, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy