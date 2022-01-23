ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Animal Services Launches Campaign To Find Big Dogs Forever Homes

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Animal Services is launching a campaign to get big dogs adopted and out of the shelter.

The county says a disproportionate number of big dogs don’t make it out of the shelters each year.

The department is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for the “Live Large: Adopt A Big Dog” campaign through January 31st.

Adoption fees are $22 and include microchips and spay/neuter services.

Organizers say the goal of the campaign is to get 500 or more of the larger dogs into homes within the next two weeks.

