When children under the age of 5 can expect to receive the vaccine. MDH gives guidelines to get at-home COVID tests covered by insurance. The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Monday morning that the state reported 12,722 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-related deaths. However, state and national public health officials say reported new cases do not entirely paint the full picture of the current state of the pandemic as at-home tests are not reported. Data on hospitalizations and deaths more accurately represent the state of the current omicron-fuel surge.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO