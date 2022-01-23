Television: Thankfully, we can still enjoy Jim Gardner at 6 p.m.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “American Rust,” the show filmed in western Pennsylvania and starring Jeff Daniels, is coming to an end after just one season. Showtime confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it won’t be ordering a second season of the show. “American Rust” was set in western Pennsylvania and filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September. “We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in an emailed statement to the Post-Gazette. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Set in “an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town,” Showtime says the show follows Daniels’ “complicated and compromised” police chief who has to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney, is accused of murder. It may not be entirely over for “American Rust.” The production company has started to talk about finding the show a new home, Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer told the Post-Gazette.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO