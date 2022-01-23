ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several People Detained After Man Suffers Gunshot Wound At House Party

 5 days ago
Tulsa police said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning.

Authorities said they began receiving calls of a reported shooting around 4 a.m. at a home near North Xenophon Avenue and West Easton Place.

Officers later determined there was a house party at the residence where the shots were fired. A man left the house and was found at a nearby QuikTrip with a wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated.

Police said they detained several people at the home. Detectives do not yet know what led to the shooting.

Their investigation is still ongoing.

