Several People Detained After Man Suffers Gunshot Wound At House Party
Tulsa police said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning.
Authorities said they began receiving calls of a reported shooting around 4 a.m. at a home near North Xenophon Avenue and West Easton Place.
Officers later determined there was a house party at the residence where the shots were fired. A man left the house and was found at a nearby QuikTrip with a wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated.
Police said they detained several people at the home. Detectives do not yet know what led to the shooting.
Their investigation is still ongoing.
