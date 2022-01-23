ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers vs. Rams line, predictions for Sunday’s NFL playoff games

By Dave Blezow
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Home teams in CAPS:

Los Angeles Rams (+3) over TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS; Over 48.5

For a matchup between two teams that played last week, there’s quite a difference in rest here. The Buccaneers trounced the Eagles at home last Sunday in the midafternoon. The Rams had to go late into Monday night to finish off the Cardinals, then have to deal with the cross-country travel.

The teams met in Week 3 in Los Angeles, and the Rams won, 34-24, at pick ’em. Even though they had back-to-back road losses at San Francisco and Green Bay at midseason, the Rams are 7-2 away from SoFi Stadium, a nice overall body of work.

The main problem for Bucs backers is that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs are nursing ankle injuries. This would be a problem, of course, against the likes of Aaron Donald. A pass rush from the interior defensive line has always been the recipe for slowing down Tom Brady, who was sacked four times last week by the otherwise out-to-lunch Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCmxS_0dtWNeX400
The Bucs will have difficulty containing Aaron Donald without Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs.

Tampa Bay’s defense also will have problems trying to contain Cooper Kupp, and Sean McVay makes good use of his other weapons — Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyler Higbie. Matthew Stafford had some Detroit Lions-like moments in the closing weeks of the season. If he can keep it together, the Rams can knock the champs off the throne.

Rams, 30-26

Buffalo Bills (+1.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, Over 53.5

Talk about a perfect game in football! Last week, not counting kneel-downs at the end of each half, the Bills had seven drives and scored seven touchdowns. Not just against anybody. Against Bill Belichick! It was unbelievable to watch it play out. And it was all legit. Except for the final drive, which was 38 yards after a 52-yard Micah Hyde punt return, the Bills’ scoring marches went 70, 80, 81, 89, 58 and 79 yards.

The spread for this game at first strikes as a bit low, but it’s in line with the two most recent meetings. In last year’s AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs were favored by 2.5 points. Buffalo jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but K.C. took over the game with three touchdowns in 10 minutes in the second quarter. In Week 5 of this season, the Bills won 38-20 as three-point road underdogs. They went on a bit of a roller-coaster ride after that while the Chiefs fixed their defense and surged.

But after the perfect game vs. the Patriots, I’m convinced. This is the Bills’ time.

Bills, 33-27

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chiefs#American Football#Eagles#Cardinals#Bucs#Pro Bowl#Tampa Bay#Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy