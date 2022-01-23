ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Up Close: MTA Chairman Lieber on subway safety, WIN NYC CEO Quinn on homeless outreach

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Is2_0dtWNclc00

In this episode of Up Close, a stunning admission this week from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

After he said the subways were safe, he now says he too doesn't feel safe in the system.

His comments come after a woman was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming train at a station in Times Square.

More NYPD officers have been deployed to the subways, but what else can be done?

Bill Ritter talks to MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

Police say the homeless man charged in the case has a history of mental illness.

It's one of several recent violent crimes that have shined a bright light on the risk some homeless people pose and also on the plight of those who have nothing.

Bill talks to the President and CEO of WIN NYC, Christine Quinn, a group that helps homeless women and their families, about what can be done.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Comments / 8

Simply me
4d ago

Eric Adams how can you feel safe in the subway, that wasnt the first crime to happen like that!!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Bill Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Close#Nypd#Win Nyc#Channel 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
MTA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy