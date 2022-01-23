ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You Won’t Be Alone’: Sundance Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStartling feature debut from Goran Stolevski carries all the magic of its witch protagonist. Dir/scr: Goran Stolevski. Australia/Serbia 2021. 108 mins. Writer-director Goran Stolevski brings something fresh to the folk horror genre with his strikingly assured debut feature You Won’t Be Alone. The title offers the promise of something both threatening...

