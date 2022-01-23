ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Perfumed Horoscope: January 24 - January 30

By Zoran Cerar
fragrantica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we are observing two simultaneous planetary events. One is being supportive of any crazy ideas that you may have (revolutionizing Uranus trines Venus); our quirkiness finds a new expression, making us also expand our freedoms. The other is Mars entering grumpy Capricorn, inspiring us to secure our turf and...

www.fragrantica.com

Comments / 0

Related
happymag.tv

Happy’s Zen Horoscope (16th January – 22nd January): Shake it up

It’s Aquarius season baby and no matter your star sign, you are sure to feel the inevitable shake-up that this time of year brings. This timeframe is all about challenging the status quo, all in the name of the greater good, and fortune will always favour the brave, so make your own revolution, and embrace a bit of change.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

Your Weekly Horoscope for January 23 to 29: Changes in the Retrogrades

The week begins when Mercury retrograde conjuncts the sun on Sunday, January 23. The conjunct aligns the regressing mentality with the radical ego, representing a breakthrough in the Mercurial mishaps. Some unusually strong opinions, ideas, and ideologies may come out!. Whatever is said could be fated as Mercury retrograde in...
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 17

Monday evening brings a full moon in sensitive Cancer. Full moons mark moments of culmination, of confusing feelings finally resolving into clarity, of understanding what kind of friend, neighbor, lover, you’re actually meant to be. Then, on Tuesday morning, Uranus retrograde ends, creating the conditions for the universe to surprise you, and — even better — for you to surprise yourself with your own unstoppable inventiveness. Finally, on Wednesday night, the sun enters brilliant, unconventional Aquarius. This season is your chance to reject the crushing weight of practicality. You don’t have to limit your dreams to what seems “realistic.” Instead, let your ideas grow wild and lofty. Let yourself want it all.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd January to 29th January 29th, 2022

It’s officially Aquarius season and if you’ve got a freak flag well, by all means, fly it. And if you don’t, then simply avert your eyes and mind your business while waiting for Mars to move into Capricorn on the 24th. Either way, revel in the unexpected when the Sun in Aquarius makes a conjunction to Mercury Rx in Aquarius on the 23rd. If the universe has a haircut, this week’s ‘do would be a reverse mullet: party in the front and business in the back — although the words “party” and “business” have been highly altered to reflect humanity’s current state of affairs, and a last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 25th is a great time to sit with those alterations and their effects on the psyche. This is an opportunity to hold our attachments (and our compulsions) up against the evidence of what’s possible, and generally to make peace with our limits. This is especially underscored by the quarter moon’s square to the Sun in Aquarius. A trine between Mercury in Capricorn and the True Node in Taurus on the 26th ushers us toward the realisation that accepting one set of terms is not the same as throwing in the towel. Instead, it’s an invitation to not only re-evaluate strategies, but push forward with a renewed desire to break ground and create new pathways toward the world we want. Mercury meets Pluto in the sky on the 28th, but whatever gets unearthed is something we’ve long since prepared for. The next day, Venus in Capricorn stations direct on the 29th followed by a square between the Sun in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus. What’s cosmically clear is that there are no easy answers on the table, all progress will require negotiation, and there are bound to be more compromises than anyone prefers.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy