Breen's Market to transition to new ownership

A spokesperson confirmed that Reebok will trim about 150 staff after the expected Q1 closing of the brand’s sale to ABG.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Breen’s Palmyra SHOP ’n SAVE market at the intersection of Route 31 and 21 in the Village of Palmyra is closing. The announcement was revealed on their social media Facebook site:. To our valued customers,. For the past 114 years Breen’s Markets has been a part of...
Spike Advertising(link is external) in Burlington has transitioned to Black ownership and will now be called nuwave Agency, serving clients in Vermont and Montréal, Canada. Spike owner Ken Millman said he donated his company's shares and assets to brothers Emiliano and Jacques Void to create what he believes to be the first Black-owned and operated cross-border marketing firm.
The Okmulgee sale barn will come under new ownership beginning Tuesday, March 1. Jordan Booth of Wister and Dakota Beebe from Eufaula will be in charge of operations and plan to have their first sale Thursday, March 3. “We will start our sales at 12:30 p.m. with calves starting and cows selling right after,” Booth said. “We will have two Saturday’s each month for our goat and pig sale,” Beebe…
As of Jan. 1, Randy Van Natta and Archie Becher transitioned ownership of Becher Hoppe’s business and real estate holdings to employees Karl Kemper, Matthew Graun and Jed Mattmiller, the company announced this week. “We are excited to announce the fourth generation of internal ownership transition at Becher Hoppe....
The Little Gym of The Woodlands will reopen under new ownership with a grand opening on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house will include free class exercises and instructor meet and greets. The Little Gym of The Woodlands is reopening under the new ownership of...
UNION CREEK, Ore. — The Historic Beckie’s Café and Union Creek Resort Lodging was recently sold to a food service company that plans on expanding the restaurant’s famous pie menu. Paul Thornton the vice president of operations at Aramark confirmed the company took over the restaurant...
High inflation and supply chain issues in Central New York continue to effect business, but experts still see a bright future with the local economy. During CenterState's annual economic forecast event, officials said nearly 75% of forecasters they polled felt strong or very strong about the future of CNY businesses. That number is up 30% from last year.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some remodeled homes in the Tampa Bay area have been sitting unfinished for months as pandemic related supply chain problems continue to fuel inflation, according to Templar Contracting based out of Trinity. "This can't go on. It just can't continue like this," said Regan Weiss,...
Jump Start Nutrition, located on Main Street of Rock Port, is under new ownership. Ashley Morrical purchased the business this month from Bill and Jet Schulenberg along with their daughter, Thea Lewis. Ashley is not planning on making any changes at this time. Jump Start is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon for walk in traffic and Ashley is continuing the delivery service.
Comments / 0