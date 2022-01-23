Breen's Market to transition to new ownership

Jump Start Nutrition, located on Main Street of Rock Port, is under new ownership. Ashley Morrical purchased the business this month from Bill and Jet Schulenberg along with their daughter, Thea Lewis. Ashley is not planning on making any changes at this time. Jump Start is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon for walk in traffic and Ashley is continuing the delivery service.

