When Apple launched its device tracking accessory, the AirTag, it did so to plenty of fanfare. It was just one more Apple-branded device that was designed to help with everyday tasks. However, since the accessory’s launch there has been a lot of concern about stalking and property theft. Apple has added features to help alleviate some of those issues, but now the company is going one step further with a dedicated user guide to help smooth over some of the wrinkles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO