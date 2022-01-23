In case you missed it: Light snow will be around on Sunday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After what was the coldest night of the season, the focus now shifts to some light snow and areas of lake effect snow through the first half of Sunday, January 23rd.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Erie County, Ashtabula County, and Chautauqua County through late Sunday.

The combination of a clipper system and lake effect snow could make traveling difficult on Sunday.

Most areas are likely to see anywhere from two to four inches through the day. Locally there could be about three to eight inches in sustained areas of lake effect snow especially near I-90 and in the lake effect snow belts through Sunday afternoon.

Snow tapers by Sunday evening as it will turn much colder again with some brief clearing on Sunday night into Monday. Another round of light snow is predicted to return by late Monday.

