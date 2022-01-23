Highlights: Manhattan Christian Basketball Dominates Crosstown Rivalry

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh on Friday to talk about strengthening the nation's infrastructure hours after a bridge collapsed not far from where he is scheduled to deliver remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The White House is in...
Washington — President Biden praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill Breyer's seat before the end of February. The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation's highest court.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement announcement set off the usual frenzied speculation about who will be “the pick.” The reaction perfectly illustrates everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court. Justices seem unlikely candidates to become cultural icons, but the prolific memes and two documentaries about Justice...
Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
Nashville — Nine law enforcement officers fatally shot a man who'd been walking alone on an interstate in Nashville Thursday, authorities say. The shooting happened after a half-hour standoff. The deadly encounter on I-65 North was caught on body cameras, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV reports. The man was identified...
Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family. Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania. “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys,...
